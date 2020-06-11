Cuba will reopen a portion of its tourism
The island of 11.2 million people has no recorded deaths linked to the disease since eleven days and has therefore announced a progressive reopening of tourism, trade, and public transport.
Share
10 June 2020 23h29
Share
Cuba will reopen a portion of its tourism
AFP
Agence France-Presse
HAVANA — The cuban government on Wednesday announced a progressive reopening of tourism, trade, and public transport, having declared it under control the outbreak of coronavirus.
The island of 11.2 million people has no recorded deaths linked to the disease since eleven days and counting that five new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 2 211 cases, including 83 deaths.
From now on, she will enter the stage of recovery post-COVID-19, which aims to return to the most normal possible,” said president Miguel Diaz-Canel at a meeting of the Council of ministers.
“The pandemic is under control,” had assured Saturday the leader, a socialist, a promising future ads on the déconfinement of the country.
During this new phase, will remain obligatory “distancing physics and the use of the mask in all the activities”.
Tourism, the engine of the cuban economy with $ 3.3 billion of revenue in 2018, “will open initially only to the local tourism and then, in a second time, to international tourism, in a gradual way and according to the request, only in the cayos (small islands, editor’s NOTE) to the north and south of the cuban archipelago,” says the daily Status Granma.