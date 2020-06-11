Cuba will reopen a portion of its tourism

10 June 2020 23h29

Cuba will reopen a portion of its tourism

AFP

Agence France-Presse

HAVANA — The cuban government on Wednesday announced a progressive reopening of tourism, trade, and public transport, having declared it under control the outbreak of coronavirus.

The island of 11.2 million people has no recorded deaths linked to the disease since eleven days and counting that five new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 2 211 cases, including 83 deaths.

From now on, she will enter the stage of recovery post-COVID-19, which aims to return to the most normal possible,” said president Miguel Diaz-Canel at a meeting of the Council of ministers.

“The pandemic is under control,” had assured Saturday the leader, a socialist, a promising future ads on the déconfinement of the country.

During this new phase, will remain obligatory “distancing physics and the use of the mask in all the activities”.

Tourism, the engine of the cuban economy with $ 3.3 billion of revenue in 2018, “will open initially only to the local tourism and then, in a second time, to international tourism, in a gradual way and according to the request, only in the cayos (small islands, editor’s NOTE) to the north and south of the cuban archipelago,” says the daily Status Granma.

The reopening of borders, the foreign tourists will be tested on arrival and their temperature taken.

AP Ismael Francisco

No date for the resumption of international commercial flights has not been disclosed but according to an information published by the aeronautical cuban, the reopening of the borders is not expected before the 1st of August.

“The restrictions on entry and exit from the country are maintained,” says Granma.

The reopening of borders, the foreign tourists will be tested on arrival and their temperature taken, while an epidemiological surveillance will be conducted also in hotels, where “the occupation will be limited, as the capacity in the dining services, and recreational”.

Furthermore, “the urban public transport, inter-municipal and rural, both public and private, will be restored in a limited way,” says Granma.

As for the schools, closed since the end of march, they will re-open in September to complete the school year 2019-2020, the next to begin in November.

The museum will reopen, but “the activities leading to a concentration of people, such as carnivals or other festivities and popular, will not be permitted”, cinemas and theatres must remain closed.

Le Soleil

