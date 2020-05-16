Customers to regain
The customer Rachelle Singh at the yoga studio To the green door was made up to 25% of Americans. The pandemic makes him afraid of all the losing…
May 16, 2020 4h12
Cynthia Laflamme
Initiative of journalism-local – The Voice of the East
This is not a secret : the main economic activity in Sutton is tourism and many of these tourists come from the United States. They are day visitors or for a longer time, the closure of the canada-u.s. border has an impact that could be felt well after the crisis.
It is feared by Rachelle Singh, since 25 % of the clientele that frequent his yoga studio, the green door, from Vermont. For many Americans, the studio is closer than the american equivalent near you, located in St. Albans. They come from Jay or Montgomery, for example, to practice their favorite activity.
Since a few weeks, she has developed a course schedule in line with its main studio, Satya Yoga, in Bromont, in order to maintain a minimum income and to satisfy its customers. However, the majority of teachers of Bromont are not quite comfortable in the language of Shakespeare to offer bilingual courses.
“My customers in Vermont were embedded at the beginning, but I lost them all at the time of the renewal two weeks after, says Ms. Singh. In the business world, when it is closed, the most important is to keep contact with the clients. Now that I’ve lost that contact with those of Vermont, I don’t know if they will come back… “
It also asks whether the yoga will be very important to them once the border is reopened, to the point of making a 30-minute drive to practice. The yogi and business woman, however, is ready to launch a marketing plan to be more aggressive, when the time is right, to try to seduce them again.
She has turned the corner to his shop. Before, she bought the goods, such as clothing yoga, a u.s. company, of Richford, near Abercorn.
Rachelle Singh
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, I am thinking to restructure my shop to offer canadian-made products and, especially, quebec. I found super fine clothing Quebec, then I will surely cancel my account [in the u.s. distributor]. I want so much that the canadian economy will gain strength ! Even if it is more expensive, I’m going to take this turn. “
To the green door and Satya Yoga are preparing for a potential reopening of the studios. Some measures have already been thought of and provided.
A maximum number of clients that will be accepted and they will not have access to the loaned equipment or locker rooms.