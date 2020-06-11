Cyclist injured in a collision with a car
According to information from the SPVQ, the cyclist has crossed while the fire was red and the motorist green.
Share
10 June 2020 17h29
Share
Cyclist injured in a collision with a car
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
A car collided with a cyclist at the intersection of the street of the Red Cross and the Laurentienne highway in Quebec city, Wednesday afternoon, informs the press secretary of the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), Étienne Doyon.
To 14: 50, the SPVQ is advised that a cyclist was struck by a car while trying to cross the Laurentienne highway. According to information from the SPVQ, the cyclist has crossed while the fire was red and the motorist green. The lady, the 31-year-old was not wearing a helmet.
The paramedics took charge of the cyclist injured was transported to a hospital. It does not fear for his life, says the publicist of the SPVQ.