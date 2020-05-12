Cyclists, skateboarders and skaters will again be welcome on the bike trails of the Gaspé
The signage indicating that the bike trail is reserved for walkers and runners only should be changed in the next few days.
May 12, 2020 16h53
Updated at 17h22
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The Town of Gaspé is back on its decision and has re-opened officially cycling routes in the municipality to cyclists, skateboarders and skaters-wheel aligned, so that the social distancing is adhered to, announced, Tuesday, the mayor Daniel Côté on the page Facebook of the city.
“You can’t redo the past but we can adjust,” says the mayor in his video message, explaining that the closure of the bike path, except for the walkers, had been made because of erroneous measurements. “We had not received the right information at the departure, then one has not been able to take the right decision,” he adds. The data that led the city to close the cycle track felt that it had a width of approximately 1.8 m, which does not allow users on wheels to comply with the two-metre-social distancing necessary. The signage indicating that the bike trail is reserved for walkers and runners only should be changed in the next few days.
Civic engagement
Following the mobilization of a citizen, Bobby Cotton, the mayor has decided to go and take him-even steps on the track, which would ultimately be a width exceeding three meters over almost the whole of the course. Mr. Cotton has shared on the page of Trails of the end of the world, an association that aims to organize and list the trails of mountain bikes on the territory of the greater Gaspé, a message stating its arguments in favour of the reopening of the trail users on wheels. The open letter, published last Saturday, has been shared almost 200 times and has attracted the attention of the mayor of Gaspé, which immediately took over the file.
Social distancing and movement
Daniel Side, however, insisted on the character of the circulatory system of the bikeway network, recalling that the gatherings were still banned. “The track is there to travel. If you stop to chat, it is a gathering, and it is forbidden,” insisted Mr. Hand. Only the gateway Haldimand, which measures less than 2 metres of width, it should be used in alternation, one cyclist at a time.
He also recalled that the skatepark and pumptrack, two facilities for skateboards, and mountain biking, remained closed, as it is a question of gathering places. For the boardwalk on Jacques-Cartier, it remains open, but traffic should be done in one direction only, the walk is not wide enough to comply with the two metres required if two users were to meet.