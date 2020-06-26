Daily data on the COVID-19: the province of Ontario will not follow the example of Quebec
Ontario has recorded 189 new cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 205.
June 25, 2020 14h31
Updated at 18h51
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
“Ontarians have a right to know. “Unlike Quebec that will now only balance sheet weekly data on the COVID-19, the minister of Health of ontario Christine Elliott is committed, at a press conference on Thursday, to continue publishing every day the latest information on the virus.
The ministry of Health of Quebec has announced, Wednesday, that the data on the COVID-19, which until now were shared on a daily basis, will not be revealed once a week from now.
The minister of Health, Christine Elliott, for its part, noted the importance of knowing this information for many people. “As the prime minister has repeated, when he knows something, Ontarians can know this as well. “
In Quebec, this decision to become the canadian province with the frequency of the publication of the data, the more reduced was taken while the province still has the largest number of cases of coronavirus in the country.
The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said, Thursday, that it is up to the provinces to decide their strategy about transparency, adding however that Quebec continues to record a large number of new cases and deaths, every day.
In addition, Mr. Trudeau has also blamed the provinces for the large number of deaths in the nursing homes long-term care in the country.
Canada is the country of the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD), which recorded the highest proportion of deaths related to the COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes, long-term, according to the most recent report from the canadian Institute for health information (CIHI).
The premier, Doug Ford said he was shocked about the comments of Justin Trudeau, outlining his surprise, considering the good relations between the two levels of government since the beginning of the crisis.