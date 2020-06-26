Daily data on the COVID-19: the province of Ontario will not follow the example of Quebec

Ontario has recorded 189 new cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 205.

June 25, 2020 14h31

Updated at 18h51

Émilie Pelletier

“Ontarians have a right to know. “Unlike Quebec that will now only balance sheet weekly data on the COVID-19, the minister of Health of ontario Christine Elliott is committed, at a press conference on Thursday, to continue publishing every day the latest information on the virus.

The ministry of Health of Quebec has announced, Wednesday, that the data on the COVID-19, which until now were shared on a daily basis, will not be revealed once a week from now.

The minister of Health, Christine Elliott, for its part, noted the importance of knowing this information for many people. “As the prime minister has repeated, when he knows something, Ontarians can know this as well. “

In Quebec, this decision to become the canadian province with the frequency of the publication of the data, the more reduced was taken while the province still has the largest number of cases of coronavirus in the country.

The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said, Thursday, that it is up to the provinces to decide their strategy about transparency, adding however that Quebec continues to record a large number of new cases and deaths, every day.

In addition, Mr. Trudeau has also blamed the provinces for the large number of deaths in the nursing homes long-term care in the country.

Canada is the country of the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD), which recorded the highest proportion of deaths related to the COVID-19 among residents of nursing homes, long-term, according to the most recent report from the canadian Institute for health information (CIHI).

The premier, Doug Ford said he was shocked about the comments of Justin Trudeau, outlining his surprise, considering the good relations between the two levels of government since the beginning of the crisis.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford

The canadian Press

Mr. Ford has also been noticed that it is “unfair” to calculate the dead in “aspect ratio” and comparing them to other OECD countries, claiming for example that Spain has recorded 18 000 deaths related to the virus.

In Ontario, the independent commission on the long-term care must be commenced on the 1st of July. Doug Ford has promised that details will be released soon.

The COVID-19 in Ontario, Thursday

Ontario has recorded 189 new cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 205.

For testing, public health Ontario has conducted more than 27 500 tests from the last 24 hours.

Ontario deplores the ten new deaths, which occurred between Wednesday and Thursday.

The province comprises a total of 2 641 deaths, of which 1 689 residents of nursing homes and long-term five employees.

In addition, the percentage of people having contracted the virus are now considered to be cured has increased slightly, from 86% to 86.3% in three days.

Wednesday, 270 people were hospitalized, including 69 in the intensive care unit and 47 on life support.

Le Soleil

