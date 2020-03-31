Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin on a walk with the dog

Pair violates the quarantine is only for a good reason.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin made a little romantic date in the fresh air and went for a morning walk with the dog. Actress and musician briefly violated the quarantine to go through the deserted streets of Los Angeles.

Dakota was walking in a gray sweatshirt, leggings, sneakers and Nike cap. Chris chose for informal outlet cozy sweater with colored cuffs, scarf, trousers and hat.

