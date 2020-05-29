Dan Bigras is getting better after an accident mountain BIKING, which occurred a week ago
Dan Bigras says on his page Facebook that, despite a collarbone banged up, his physical condition is improving and his morale has never been lower since the incident.
Share
May 29, 2020 9: 45 am
Share
Dan Bigras is getting better after an accident mountain BIKING, which occurred a week ago
JOLIETTE — The musician and presenter radio Dan Bigras seem to be getting better, a week after being pretty seriously injured in an accident and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that occurred in the region of Lanaudière.
It says on his page Facebook that, despite a collarbone banged up, his physical condition is improving and his morale has never been lower since the incident.
The artist, aged 62 years thank the many people who sent him messages of encouragement. He says that he will resume the animation radio in the Cogeco network as of June 22, next.
In his message, he, however, expressed her surprise of not being able to get the police report on the incident in which he was involved.
The accident of mountain BIKING, including Dan Bigras has been a victim had inflicted multiple cuts, a concussion and four broken ribs fractured, in addition to its severe injury to the collarbone. He has been treated at the Centre hospitalier régional de Lanaudière, in Joliette.