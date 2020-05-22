Dan Bigras seriously injured in an accident mountain BIKING

May 21, 2020 20h43

Dan Bigras seriously injured in an accident mountain BIKING

Philippe Teisceira-Lessard

The Press

The singer and presenter Dan Bigras has been seriously injured in an accident of mountain BIKING occurred Wednesday in the Lanaudière region.

The man, 62-year-old is going well, but suffers from ” multiple cuts, including a couple down to the bone, [a] concussion, [of] four fractured ribs [and] collarbone shattered “, he detailed on his page Facebook official. It is treated in the Hospital of Joliette.

In an interview with The Press from his hospital bed, Mr. Bigras has indicated that he travelled by ATV in a wooded area of Lanaudière when he lost his way, forcing him to take a paved road to return to his home, near Rawdon.

