Danault against Crosby? Not so fast!
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The trio Danault-Tatar-Gallagher will be at the training on July 13
Claude Julien is afraid already not to be able to use one of the three most effective of the NHL in five-on-five in the face to those of Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the series of qualification between the Montreal canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The head coach of the Habs recalled on Wednesday that the Penguins will have the advantage of last change in the first two games of the series in the best-of-five. It will not necessarily deploy the unit, Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar, and Brendan Gallagher in the face of the best attacking its opponents.
“[Head coach of the Penguins] Mike Sullivan is aware of the fact that we would like to use the trio of Danault against Crosby and Malkin, noted Julien. I see that this will be a difficult challenge, when we will not have the last change. “
“Phil can’t cover two centres anyway, at least that Sullivan me simplifies the task ! […] We will have to rely on other players also. Nick Suzuki may be a rookie, he remains a smart player and reliable. He can certainly contribute at this level. And we still don’t know what will happen with Max Domi. “
Danault, Tatar and Gallagher are a pride of the past two seasons to face the best opponent night after night. Their success has also led to Danault finished seventh in 2018-2019 when voting for the Selke trophy, awarded to the attacker who had most distinguished himself by his defensive game in the NHL.
The principal says he is ready to take on the challenge of facing Crosby a regular basis during a series.
“I’m going to prepare myself like I do before all games during the season, insisted Danault. Our trio knows his role and we are proud of. We all know how well Crosby is good, both offensively and defensively. This may be the biggest challenge of my career, but I want to take this opportunity. This will be fun. “
The Canadian has compiled a record 1-1-1 in the face of the Penguins in 2019-2020. Crosby, however, has missed the first two appointments, before collecting three helpers in the victory of 4-1 as of his February 14. For his part, Malkin has amassed a total of two assistants during three meetings between the two teams.
“We’re back from a long break. Regardless of the opponent, the card does not mean anything. All the teams are at the starting line, said Danault. It is good to know that we can beat them, but it will be a nice challenge. “
Danault adjusts the shooting
During a conference call in April, Danault had said that it would be “inhumane” to ask players to leave their family behind for an extended period of time when the resumption of the activities of the NHL.
Asked about the fact that he was going to live this reality, from 26 July, when the Canadian will travel to Toronto in anticipation of the start of the tournament stimulus, Danault has been keen to nuance his remarks.
“At the time, it was not in view to return for the playoffs, but playing the ten matches remaining in the season, he said. Now that we’re going to play in the series, I’m really happy to go there. “
Defenceman Shea Weber has practiced with his teammates Wednesday, a day after performing exercises alone.
The Canadian had not provided explanations for the late arrival of Weber, Tuesday. The NHL takes care of the announcements related to the injury or disease during the phases 3 and 4 of the raise.
Because of his status as a veteran, it is not uncommon that Weber took advantage of a day treatment or leads to off-ice rather than participate in the regular session of team training.
Moreover, the defenders Brett Kulak and Xavier Ouellet were absent for a third day in a row on Wednesday. Kulak has still not been seen on the ice since the return of the players in the Montreal area. Ouellet has resulted in three times last week, but seems to be missing since Friday.