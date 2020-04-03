“Dancing to Beethoven”: that is what they applauded?
The evening starts with an ad for the least unusual, not the common and systematic, relating to the use of cell phones, but that relating to the presence, during the intermission, the dancers in the hall that will be available to sign autographs. From the outset, this precision is intriguing because of its significance, its symbolism, or its value. It is intriguing, because it speaks to us, the public, and comes to put a watermark with the question of the nature of the audience that we are at this evening, to the dual program. And more precisely, what these two choreographic works, classic propose to build as eyes, as perception.
First of all, we have the privilege of being accompanied by an orchestra, the Grands Ballets, under the direction of the head of a designated supervisor Gilbert. The interest of the music live, regardless of the training lies in the dialogue and the subtle relationship with the musicality that can be established between the musicians and the dancers. There, not only, the orchestra is placed below, in the pit, so that we do not perceive, from the floor, we are removing the pleasure of “seeing” the music, but most importantly, the spatial configuration leaves little space for real communication between music and dance.
The live is not magic. It requires, on the contrary, a constant attention to the breath common to shine forth, and that interactivity operates. Here, the overall impression we have is that of a dance subject to the music, as if she was running behind. Apart from the second movement of the Symphony no. 7, more earthling, slower as well as the other, and where all of a sudden interfere with the hollow, empty, silence, allowing the dance to take up these spaces between the notes, where all of a sudden, a dialogue is possible, a kind of density emerges. Breathing arrive, suspensions, something much more alive, because there’s simply space for the dancers. The space for them to modulate their way of doing it, to be.
Because up here, and for what will follow, we face the same type of dancing body, relationship to space, gender relations, and interpretation. Dance Beethoven built a community of viewers, who agree to attend a certain number of things that seem questionable today — and wanting more at the sight of the salle Wilfrid-Pelletier full, the number of flowers thrown on stage and the volume of applause at the time of the last good-byes.
These things are firstly the exposure of a group that works in unison, front-end, line-by-line, one behind the other. Not the sum of the individuals, with all its complexity and disparity that would make all its riches, but a group smoothed by an objective authoritarian, almost military : to blend in by performing the same movements and be the replica of its neighbor. Yes, the soloists stand out, as well as duos and trios, but to better reveal the hierarchy. The elect on one side, the people of the other. Politically, that’s what it built.
The choreographic writing is much in the limited vocabulary of the lifted leg, developed or grand battement, grand jeté and tour. Women, systematically worn by men, when they are not dragged on the ground by a large gap, they fly in the air, perform games legs, exposing constantly the crotch. In sum, relations hétéronormées of power. Politically, that’s what this is building too.
If you are ready to really pay attention, it is surprising to what extent the costume and the movement is the staging of a false modesty, purity illusory and hypocritical, when the dress is done in such a way that the access to the nudity of their body and the auscultation of their privacy. There really is something of the order of voyeurism, of a kindness of the eyes and a enjoyment to see bodies that look perfect with their smile unwavering efforts.
However, Marius Petipa, and William Forsythe, passing by Balanchine, the classical technique has shown that she could stay alive and let the world around him.
Dance To Beethoven
Complete Symphony no. 5. Choreography : Garrett Smith. Symphony no. 7. Choreography : Uwe Scholz. Music : Orchestra of les Grands Ballets under the direction of the Head of a designated supervisor Gilbert. Dancers : Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Light : Marc Parent. Until 23 February, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier of Place des Arts, 20 h.