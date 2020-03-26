Dani Parejo: the Third “Valencia” hurts, and I’m studying household in quarantine

Interview with the captain of “Valencia”, which remains in quarantine.

Captain Valencia’s Dani Parejo with his team is quarantined. The Spanish club suffered from a coronavirus. Parejo in an interview AS, in particular, has told that that ill-starred match in the Champions League against the “Atalanta” not in vain called “biological time bomb”. Due to the increased risk of infection from was not supposed to be played.

– How does it feel to be captain of the team, in which 35% of the players are infected with coronavirus?

– We need to try to treat it with a cool head. The club has done everything possible to avoid further spread of the infection. And began operating long before the official appeals. But to save everyone from the virus proved impossible. Now we are forced to follow a policy of self-isolation, to support the infected and hope that everything will cost.

– Valencia are beginning to suffer from the virus after returning from Milan. And your club first introduced a regime of self-isolation. But it didn’t help. Stay at home – the only chance not to get sick?

– Yes, we have experienced an epidemic in itself and as a result we clearly realize the danger. All of Europe should know about what happened in China. Now we need to implement the recommendations of the authorities and doctors and to stay at home. It can prevent the spread of infection and will also help doctors, nurses and all hospital staff who risk their lives to save us.

Some Italian experts have called your match against Atalanta “biological time bomb”. It is close to the truth?

With all due respect, we do what we are asked. What’s the point now to talk about it. But I think the match had to be played. And I’m sure the opponents were not equal.

– You were worried about contact with others in Milan?

– Yes, we thought about it a lot. But quite few people really spoke back then, how vulnerable can be the players and their coaches.

– You asked their partners during the quarantine, the care of their own weight and shape. Does this mean that you are hoping for a speedy resumption of the championship of Spain and the Champions League?

– Of course, we want La Liga was played. But the question is, at what cost? Health and safety are always the first place for all – from fans to players. Once we are confident that the risks are no more, we go to the field. That is why we just need to keep yourself in good physical shape even at home.

– How looks your typical day on the quarantine?

– It is clear that we now have a lot of free time. And I do my best to use it. Spending time with wife and kids, learn something new. It is important that this period of forced isolation was productive for me. Want to learn more about the housework – it’s never too late.

– Euro 2020 was postponed for a year. You will have 32 years. Not afraid that you will not be able to get to Spain?

– Not afraid. I’m healthy enough and are in good shape to get a national team call-up. I have, fortunately, no injuries and I play a lot. I hope to help Valencia to finish the season and get into next year in the Champions League. So, if I play well for the club, the team I, too, will call in 2021.