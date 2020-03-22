Daniel Craig will leave children without an inheritance

In 2018 Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, famous throughout the world due to the role of James bond, made his debut list of the richest people in the Sunday Times.

By the time Craig managed to earn quite a fortune at 125 million pounds – largely due to his participation in the franchise about the agent 007.

However, a penny of these savings, his children will not receive. He said this in a recent interview with Saga magazine.

I don’t want to leave large sums to the next generation. I believe that inheritance is generally a thing very unpleasant.

So my philosophy on this issue is that I want to spend all that or just give all my money before I leave this world. No wonder there is a proverb: “If you die rich, you have failed,” said the actor.

Recall that Daniel Craig is the father of two daughters. One of them, Ella gave birth to ex-wife Fiona Loudon. Now Ella for 28 years. The second actor gave Rachel Weisz the girl, whose name we still kept secret, potilas to light in the first day of autumn – September 1, 2018. Craig Jr. became the first common child for 50-year-old Rachel Weisz, and 52-year-old Daniel Craig.

Weiss has a 13-year-old son Henry from Director Darren Aronofsky.