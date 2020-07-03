Daniel Roby: Everything comes to those who wait
After <em>white skin</em> (2004), director Daniel Roby, was looking for a subject with a social impact. The case of Alain Olivier is falling from the sky.
July 1, 2020
Updated July 3, 2020 to 4h07
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Daniel Roby was far from suspecting that reading, in 2007, a chronicle from Pierre Foglia in The Press was going to put in motion a process that will take him 13 years before it materializes. After years of research on the wrongful imprisonment of Alain Olivier, the film maker has shot his first feature film shot in English, Suspect number one, an adventure that has led him to Bangkok. Not content to be the first quebecois film to take the poster after the containment due to the COVID-19, Target Number Onewill be distributed in the United States by Paramount on July 24,.
After The white skin (2004), a film genre, the film director of Louis Cyr and was looking for a subject with a social impact. The case of Alain Olivier is falling from the sky. Of course, the media had devoted many articles after the revelations of the great investigative journalist Victor Malarek (see below).
Mistaken for a head of network importation of heroin by investigators of the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) of British Columbia, Alain Olivier, a former drug addict, has found itself at the center of an investigation failed which ended in the death of a federal police officer in Thailand in 1989. He then spent eight years in the jails of this country.
On his return, he pursued the RCMP and the canadian government. In 2008, “I was able to attend the trial from A to Z. I had enough material to have a point of view on the issue,” says Daniel Roby in telephone interview to the Sun.
In the outside observer, he has built his film on the points-of-view “of the victim, the journalist and investigators”. Not without having discussed it at length with Alain Olivier and Victor Malarek, and read their books respective. The first becomes Daniel Lightweight. “We changed the names for legal reasons [and avoid prosecution]”, synthesized the events (“otherwise I would have had a series of 12 hours”) and taken small liberties for reasons of drama. But for the most part, Daniel Roby has adhered to the facts, citing many such films, including Erin Brockovich (2000) directed by Steven Soderbergh.
Moreover, Malarek has kept his name in the biographical drama and collaborated to the scenario. The journalist has a lot risky on a personal and professional level to pop the scandal.
“It is his involvement that has given me the impetus,” says Daniel Roby. I realized later in my life the importance of press freedom, to defend our liberties as citizens against the abuse of government power.” That and the fact that this “cover-up policeman” occurred in Canada. “We have the perception that it will ever happen here…”
No pie for Harnett
With such a subject and a small budget of US $ 5 million for a movie of this scale, find an interpreter to Malarek was not of the pie — like all the rest, which explains the long lead times from the idea until its realization. The director does most of its trips to Los Angeles. Until the name of Josh Harnett to make surface.