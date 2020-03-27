Dantes and Potapov spoke about the shortcomings of its second half
No one is perfect. The stars talked about their shortcomings and their loved ones.
The star couple is not always perfect. For example, Vladimir Dantes indignant why Nadia Dorofeeva does not prepare him some Breakfast. About the shortcomings of your favorite celebrities as told in the “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
Vladimir Dantes usually cooks Breakfast himself and his wife, the singer Nadezhda Dorofeeva. It makes you nervous that favorite almost never eats his portion completely.
“Sometimes, they begin to grumble: “could have something to cook.” I want Breakfast, here, for example, the guys cooking Masha, I don’t cook. What is it? A woman should know her place in the kitchen. Himself go down into the kitchen, quietly preparing his and her lunch. We have such strong feelings that no one will lose this”, says Dantes and adds that no matter what, he loves his wife.
Although husband, rapper Potap, Nastya, Kamenskih, according to the producer, the perfect hostess, but sometimes it makes him nervous.
“For example, do not like, when she kisses with actors very much, if starring in some movie or if there are tests” – says Potap.
Choreographer Ilona Gvozdeva does not deny the fact that she can sometimes get yourself a spouse your time.
“My husband really doesn’t like it when I’m late for dinner. Dinner for him is there a rule family. To put it mildly, he hates my job, because when you dance on television projects together with other men and often, it’s such a close, physical contact, to any man that will be frustrating”, says Gvozdev.