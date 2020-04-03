Darkest Dungeon will get PvP addition The Butcher’s Circus
1 April was this year extremely serious – and not just because of voluntary-compulsory regime of self-isolation. Many of the developers jokes were not jokes: that the authors of Darkest Dungeon PvP announced the addition of The Butcher’s Circus.
The DLC will offer the following:
- New city location – the Dark circus.
- Rating and grades.
- Gladiator jewelry.
- Own coat of arms, elements of which open in the course of the game.
In the battle involved a squad of four heroes, not involved in the campaign. Music does Stuart Chetwood (Stuart Chatwood), the narrator is voiced by Wayne June (Wayne June), and the sound effects creates Studio, Power Up Audio.
The Butcher’s Circus will appear in may. Steam product page is already there.
Recall that Red Hook Studios is now also engaged in Darkest Dungeon 2, which really haven’t heard since the premiere in February 2019. To tell fresh details developers are going then, “when you meet the stars”.