“Darnitsa” transferred to the Kiev hospital No. 4 analyzer for the detection of coronavirus
Along with the device is handed over nine rapid tests for 2019 coronavirus-nCoV and three of the test kit. The total cost of the kit purchased equipment 155 thousand UAH.
Pharmaceutical company “Darnitsa” together with Zagoriy Foundation purchased the Express-analyzer for preliminary identification of coronavirus. He will be transferred to the Kyiv city clinical hospital No. 4, which is included in the list of reference hospitals of Kyiv for the adoption and testing of patients COVID-19, the press service of the company.
Along with the device is handed over nine rapid tests for 2019 coronavirus-nCoV and three of the test kit. The total cost of the kit purchased equipment 155 thousand UAH.
Express-analyzer is designed to scan the results with the immunofluorescence test cassettes. The device allows you to scan a wide range of test cassette for determination of markers of infectious and other diseases.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors Darnitsa Group Dmytro shymkiv has reminded that Kiev identifies seven reference hospitals that accept patients with infectious diseases.
“It is those institutions that will assume the greatest load. Realizing this, we immediately responded to the need of the Kyiv city clinical hospital No. 4 and has allocated funds for the acquisition of Express-analyzer. This equipment will speed up the process of initial definition of the disease coronavirus infection, and therefore patients will timely receive the necessary assistance”, – he stressed.
We will remind, on March 17, “Darnitsa” with Zagoriy Foundation has already handed over three ventilator for the Kyiv emergency hospital, and has also allocated funds for the purchase of three more units of such equipment.
Pharmaceutical company “Darnitsa” was founded in 1930. Since 1998 is the leader in Ukraine on production of drugs in natural terms. Share “Darnitsa” in 2019, made up 13.76%. The beneficiaries of a family of zagori.
Zagoriy Foundation – a family charitable Foundation, founded in 2015 Gleb, Katerina and Vladimir Zagoriye system for implementing charitable projects. The Fund’s priorities is the development of a culture of philanthropy and promote the culture of philanthropy and philanthropy in Ukraine.