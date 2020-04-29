Data: the fall of the speaking time of Dr Arruda

En données: la chute du temps de parole du Dr Arruda

Guillaume Bourgault-Côté,

Antoine Béland,

Jean-Philippe Corbeil


April 29, 2020

  • Quebec

At the outset, it was practically only him: Horacio Arruda, national director of public health, who crushed it with his hands the “curve” of the contagion, or who was talking about her recipe for Portuguese tarts. But since then, the crisis of the COVID-19 has worsened… and the doctor is cleared in the daily press briefings. Why?

Click this link to see our full report, with supporting graphics.

