Daughter Courtney Cox is a talented beauty
The star of the show “Friends” Courteney Cox as a celebrity, almost never leaves the house during the quarantine.
Do not waste time, the actress has decided to acquaint his fans with a 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.
The other day she posted a video in which a girl performs the song Burn from the musical “Hamilton” to the accompaniment of the mother.
Apparently, Courtney is not the only talented person in the family. A stunningly gentle tone Coco Internet users compared with the voices of the disney princesses.
Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda ???
Arquette most followers are predicting a bright vocal future. In less than a day the video has gained more than 3.3 million views and nearly ten thousand comments.
“What a beautiful voice!”, “Coco’s just amazing”, “I can’t believe she’s so big”, “the talented mother talented daughter”, “the Apple from the Apple does not fall far”, “Coco fit to name the disney princesses,” write admiring Internet users.
Recall that Koko is the only daughter of Courtney, whom she bore, being married to actor David Arquette. In one interview, the actress admitted that in the period from 2001 to 2020, she was pregnant 9 times, but were able to bear only one child.