Daughter Dobkin praised figure in a tiny bikini

Дочь Добкина похвалилась фигурой в крохотном бикини

Alla Dobkin, daughter of the controversial politician Mikhail Dobkin, shared pictures with the rest

The girl with the family at the end of January visited the Maldives, reports Politeka.net.

The model posted a photo in bathing suits and with his son, however, apparently, some of the images Dobkin left for later.

Two months later, the Ala shared photos with guests. The footage of the politician’s daughter posed in a bikini on the beach with her son over lunch. The image beauty was completed straw hat.

The model boasted slender legs, slim waist and ample bosom. All the photos you can see the perfect tan.

“I had the ocean,” she wrote, making it clear that he misses the Maldives.

