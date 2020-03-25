Daughter Meryl Streep star of the TV series “Mr. Robot” secretly divorced a famous musician

33-year-old grace Gummer three years, was married to the keyboard player of the popular indie-rock group Dawes, 39-year-old Tay Strathairn. The star couple divorced, the Supreme court of California.

Grace and tai, before marriage, was known for many years — both artists grew up in the star families. So, hammer is the successor of Meryl Streep, and the father Strathairn — actor David Strathairn. Together they starred in the film “the river wild”, released in 1994.

Grace and Taye met on the set of this film, then 9 and 13 years. For a long time the young actors were just friends and three years ago they began an affair which quickly turned into a serious relationship.

They were first spotted together at the premiere of the documentary film “Spielberg”. A few months later they played a secret wedding in Los Angeles, which was attended by only the closest people.

On 23 March it became known that the three-year relationship ended. Grace Tay and officially terminated their marriage. This was reported edition of the Blast. Cause of divorce became “irreconcilable differences”. Actors do not comment on his personal life. Now, Meryl Streep continues to act in films, and Strathairn left his famous Dawes to start a solo career.

Grace became famous by playing one of the roles in the popular series “Mr. Robot”. Gummer also appeared in the films “Local” and “Jenny’s Wedding”. Tay, despite a successful musical career, also has experience in the movie business. So, he played along with his ex-mother-in-law Meryl Streep in the movie “Julie and Julia”.