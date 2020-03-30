Daughter of the boyar without makeup showed home entertainment with her husband: “go nuts…”
Reports Politeka.net Elizabeth has shared a fresh photo in his microblog on Instagram, which appeared alongside her husband, actor Maxim Matveev. Both collapsed on the couch and was openly smiling at the camera. While the Boyarsky talked about the fact that she finally “domesticated”: disheveled hair, no makeup and stretch Raglan gray.
“Silently slate rustling, the roof goes slowly. 10th day of isolation. Well, 5 days easy, 5 days have severe. But still. Everyone is trying to make some sensible post, something to tell, to share, but I don’t have time. Feeding, cleaning, washing, Ironing, children, games, learning. And that’s what I say, all Housewives respect and delight! Heroine! self-isolation”, – said the actress about her quarantine routine.
Fans rushed to discuss the couple said that they, surprisingly, very similar to each other.