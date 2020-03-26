Enterteiment

Daughter Olya Polyakova fell from his horse and showed photos of the result

Дочь Оли Поляковой упала с лошади и показала фото-результат

The girl published a picture with a bloody nose.

The daughter of a popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova — Masha, who recently turned 15 years old, fell from his horse and injured. This girl told on his page on Instagram.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, Mary gave your subscribers this is in comic form.

“Today, fell from his horse, broke his nose and injured his leg, but not a photo could not do”, – has signed a snapshot Masha.

