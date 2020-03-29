DDR5: run to 4800 MT/s, more than 12 processors with DDR5 support in the development
Association JEDEC is still not officially published the specification of random access memory (dynamic random access memory, DRAM) the next generation of DDR5. But the lack of a formal document does not prevent the DRAM manufacturers and developers of various systems-on-chip (system-on-chip, SoC) to prepare for its launch. Last week, the company Cadence, a developer of hardware and software for chip production, shared his information regarding the release DDR5 on the market and its further development.
Platform DDR5: 12 more in development
A mass of any type of memory is determined by the mass of the platforms to support it, and DDR5 is not an exception. In the case of DDR5 we know that it will support AMD EPYC generation Genoa and Intel Xeon Scalable generation Sapphire Rapids, when they will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. Company Cadence, which already offers a DDR5 controller and physical interface (PHY) DDR5 developers of chips for licensing, says that at this point in development there are more than a dozen SoC with support for next-generation memory. Part of these systems-on-chip will appear earlier, some later, but at this stage it is obvious that the interest in new technologies is very great.
Cadence experts believe that the company’s controller and PHY DDR5 DDR5 fully conform to JEDEC for future specifications version 1.0, so the SoC that use Cadence technologies will be compatible with the memory modules DDR5 that will appear later.
“Close involvement in the working groups JEDEC is an advantage. We get an idea of how to develop the standard. We are supplier of controllers and PHY, and can anticipate any potential changes on the way to final standardization. In the early days of standardization, we were able to take the standard elements in the development process, and to work together with our partners to get a working prototype of the controller and PHY. As soon as we move to publication of the standard, we have increasing evidence that our package of intellectual property (IP) will support standards-based device DDR5”, – said mark Greenberg (Marc Greenberg), Director of marketing for DRAM IP in Cadence.
Antre?: 16-Gbit chips DDR5 4800
The transition to DDR5 represents a serious challenge for manufacturers of memory, because a new type of DRAM must simultaneously provide an increase in capacity of the chip increase data transmission speed, the increase of the effective capacity (at a specific frequency and channel) and for simultaneous reduction of energy consumption. In addition, it is expected that DDR5 will simplify the combining of multiple DRAM devices in one package, and it will significantly increase the capacity of memory modules in comparison with what the industry uses today.
Toshiba and SK Hynix have already announced the beginning of deliveries of prototypes of memory modules on the basis of 16-Gbps DDR5 chips to its partners. Samsung, the world’s largest manufacturer of DRAM, has not officially confirmed the beginning of deliveries of prototypes, but from its announcements at the conference ISSCC 2019 we know that the company is working with 16-Gbit chips and modules type DDR5 (however, this does not mean that the 8-GB of DDR5 chips will not). In any case, apparently, the DDR5 memory will be available from all three major DRAM manufacturer at the beginning of the appearance of the respective platforms on the market.
In Cadence believe that the first chip type DDR5 will have the capacity of 16 GB and data transfer speed 4,800 in Support per second (MT/s). This is indirectly confirmed by the demonstration module SK Hynix DDR5 4800 at CES 2020, coupled with the announcement of the start of sampling (the process of sending prototype products partners). From DDR5 4800 is a new generation memory will develop in two directions: capacity and performance.
General vectors of development DDR5 expected Cadence:
- The capacity of one chip will start with 16GB, then increase to 24 GB (wait for memory modules with a size of 24 GB or 48 GB) and then up to 32 GB.
As for performance, that Cadence anticipates that the data transfer speed DDR5 will increase with the speed of 4800 MT/c speed up to 5200 MT/s 12-18 months after the launch of DDR4-4800, and then to 5600 MT/s via another 12-18 months, so improving the performance of DDR5 on the servers will occur with a fairly regular rhythm.
With regard to the client PC, much will depend on the memory controller in the microprocessor and memory module vendors, but the DIMMs for enthusiasts, of course, will have better characteristics than those used in servers.
If we talk about the server market, thanks to the chips with a capacity of 16 GB, optimize the internal architecture of DDR5, new server architectures and the use of RDIMM LRDIMM modules instead of systems with a single socket and modules DDR5 256 GB will get a significant increase in performance both from the point of view of bandwidth, and from the point of view of the latency data access (in comparison with modern LRDIMMS).
In Cadence suggests that technological improvements DDR5 will allow you to increase the actual memory bandwidth by 36% compared with DDR4, even with data transfer speeds of 3200 MT/s. However, when DDR5 will work on design speeds of about 4800 MT/s, actual throughput will be 87% higher than the DDR4-3200 in any way. However, one of the key features DDR5 will also be able to increase the density of the monolithic chips of memory above 16 GB.
DDR5 this year?
As noted above, AMD and Intel Sapphire Genoa Rapids should appear no earlier than the end of 2021, and more likely – the beginning of 2022. However, Mr. Greenberg from Cadence is confident in the optimistic scenario of development of events.
Manufacturers of memory aim to start mass delivery of new types of DRAM before it will become available for the platform. Meanwhile, a year before AMD and Intel Sapphire Genoa Rapids will appear on the market seem a bit premature. But the appearance of the trial versions of DDR5 has a few reasonable explanations: AMD and Intel that support DDR5, closer than tell us the processor of the company, or there are other SoC’s with support for DDR5, that come on the market.
In any case, if the DDR5 specification is at the stage of final draft, major DRAM manufacturers can start mass production, even without a published standard. Theoretically, SoC developers can also start to post your developments in production already at this stage. Meanwhile, it is difficult to imagine that DDR5 will capture any significant market share in 2020 – 2021 without the support of the main suppliers of processors.