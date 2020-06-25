Dead in a CHSLD: the provinces have “failed to protect our seniors,” said Trudeau [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday morning
June 25, 2020 10h11
Updated at 12h53
Dead in a CHSLD: the provinces have "failed to protect our seniors," said Trudeau [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau says that the first ministers of the provinces have “failed to protect our seniors,” and he invites them, once again, to accept the $ 14 billion that Ottawa has to come with certain conditions.
This money should, first, be used to manage the exit from the first wave of the pandemic, by performing, for example, enough testing, and enough tracing of contacts of infected people.
Thursday morning, the prime minister presented it as being also of the money to improve the situation in NURSING homes.
The provinces, Quebec in mind, refuse the conditions attached to this money, the health care being within their jurisdiction.
At his press conference in front of his official residence, Mr. Trudeau commented on the report of the canadian Institute for health information (CIHI), which noted that, effective may 25, 81 % of deaths in Canada related to the COVID-19 have been identified in the institutions of long-term care.
The institute compares this figure with those of other OECD countries, where the average is 42 %, “ranging from less than 10 % in Slovenia and Hungary to 66 % in Spain”.
“I am deeply concerned (…) and it is for this reason that, for several weeks, every Thursday evening, I underlined it with the first ministers of the provinces. This is why we have provided $ 14 billion, including money for our elders (…) to improve the situation. And we hope that the provinces will accept this money and make the necessary changes,” said Mr. Trudeau.
Speaking to his counterparts in the provinces, Mr. Trudeau has not hesitated to blame them. “It is their responsibility and it is they who have failed to protect our seniors during this pandemic”, he launched.
Then, showing himself conciliatory, he offered the assistance of the federal while respecting the powers of the provinces.
“Is that the federal government can play a role? Absolutely. Is it that it should play a role? Talk with the provinces,” he said, ensuring, once more, not wanting to interfere in areas of jurisdiction that are not his own.
Thursday night, for the 15th time since the beginning of the pandemic, the prime ministers of the country have a telephone appointment.
Mr. Trudeau also commented on the decision of Quebec to no longer provide update of the number of cases or deaths than once per week.
“I think that in Quebec, we continue to see new cases every day. And it is important to see how this situation is changing. I hope that the prime minister (Francois) Legault will continue to be open and transparent with the citizens as he has been from the beginning,” said Mr. Trudeau.
According to him, this information is published on a daily basis is reassuring for the citizens and important for researchers.
Scholarships and internships for students
The federal government has specified the assistance, in addition to providing canadian emergency for students (PCUE), that it offers to college students and academics badly in need of summer employment.
As well, the canadian stock Exchange for volunteering, student (BCBE) has been launched. It provides between $ 1000 and $ 5000, depending on the number of volunteer hours. The platform that is associated with it – I want to help – is now available.
Ottawa also partners with an NGO, Mitacs to expand its program of internships in companies to the university in the first round. The federal government is putting $ 40 million in this initiative.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 518 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend on average 38 000 tests per day. The disease has been detected in approximately 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé102 573 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8501 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 55 079 case in Quebec, of which 5448 deaths; 34 205 cases in Ontario, including 2641 deaths; 7825 case in Alberta, including 153 deaths; 2849 case in British Columbia, including 171 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, with 63 deaths; 757 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 315 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
