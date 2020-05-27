“Dead tired”, the nurses of the FIQ express
A manifestation of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec à Montréal-Nord, Monday
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The nurses of the FIQ will hold several demonstrations in front of health facilities of Quebec city, Wednesday, to denote their exasperation in the face of their conditions of work in the context of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The Federation interprofessional of the health, which represents 76 000 nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals, has chosen a slogan with a big meaning for this day of mobilization: “dead tired”.
These events are the opportunity to claim once again the respite, while nurses and auxiliary nurses were struggling to take holidays, and vacations, because of the ministerial decree in the context of the pandemic.
They also claim work environments more secure and better pay, while the treasury Board is still in negotiation with the trade unions for the renewal of collective agreements.
On Tuesday, the delegates of the FIQ have rejected unanimously the offers of the treasury Board, put online by the minister Christian Dubé earlier in the day.
The president of the FIQ, Nancy Bédard, believes that there is “absolutely nothing for the healthcare professionals in this offer”. It reports that its activists are “offended” and that the FIQ only sign never an agreement with such offers.