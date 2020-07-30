Dear Criminals this Lone Ride, a unique show and very intimate
Dear Criminals will install the Pantoum August 1st and 2nd to offer its audience an experience like no other.
July 30, 2020 10: 00
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The group “electro-minimal” Dear Criminals will install the Pantoum August 1st and 2nd to offer its audience an experience like no other. To comply with the instructions of public health, the montreal trio will give several musical performances in front of one or two people, all at once, the time of their favorite song.
Originally presented at the Lion d’or, a montreal venue, the show Lone Ride will be provided close to fifty times, the Pantoum, in two days.
From 16h to 20h, Saturday and Sunday, the group will give “mini-concerts” in a calm and quiet atmosphere respecting the alienation and physical hygiene. The spectators, who have previously chosen their favorite song among Bad Black Days, Coco, Linked in Blue, Little Thief, Fuck the Stars, Plastic Flowers, Stay Tonight, Slowdisco, Thorns & Spades and Where We Started, will more than ever feel, deep inside them, the vibrations of their favorite music.
For Frannie Holder Charles Lavoie, Vincent Legault, the three members of Dear Criminals, it was important, in spite of the pandemic, to offer their fans a show rich and unique, away from the virtual. “When is the Covid-19, broadcasts virtual or the shows of a balcony was not really an option for us. It has broadcast the recording of a show that we had done it long ago, but that is all. […] To Dear family, our approach is very much around the report in the context of listening. We always try to create a listening context that promotes the receipt of our musical work,” explains Frannie Holder.
According to the singer, Lone Ride is an artistic experience unique in the world, but also a time very human as a relation of intimacy develops between the trio and the person who receives the song. “When one is sitting in front of the people, a person or two at a time, and that we are seeing in live the emotion that provide the song, the voice and the listening context, it is really special. Me, I’m not equipped in life to receive the emotion to live like that,” she says.
Usually, a certain distance of time or even the physical is created between the artists, their work and the spectators, ” says Frannie. The latter underlines that, even in the show, the crowd becomes a kind of mass that hides the various emotions of individuals. However, with Lone Ride, the reactions are pure, bright and strong. “In thirteen years, I have never experienced something like this,” insists the singer, also a musician.
The show Lone Ride floated in the air for a few years. But, when the Covid-19’s arrival, the group immediately said “Ah! here it is. It is now that we made it,” says Frannie, who stressed that it was necessary to Dear Criminals to bring a show that bound the human between them, particularly in these difficult times.
In solidarity with the small rooms
If Lone Wrinkle has allowed Dear Criminals to meet personally with his audience and connect with ” the uniqueness of each person “, the tour of “mini-concerts” has also given the group the opportunity to support small theatres independent.
“You could do the Lone Ride outside or in a gallery item You could do it to a lot of places, but, for us, the venue is a key player in the middle of the event because it influences the relation to listening. You don’t listen in the same way that you would be the Imperial or the Pantoum, in the Metropolis or at the Lion d’or “, stresses Frannie Holder.
For small independent cinemas such as The Pantoum, if the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, the déconfinement is just as important. “Our activities have resumed in mid-may, [ … ] But it is sure that, for us, with the size of our room and the standards that are in force in relation to the distancing, it does not allow us to accommodate a large number of people. Therefore, the proposal of Dear Criminals, it allows us to present a show, while respecting the standards of public health, ” explains Jean-Étienne Collin Marcoux, founder and executive director of the Pantoum.
The initiative of Dear Criminals has delighted the team of the place which is very happy to ” take up the torch of their mission which is to present a cultural offer bold artistically in Quebec city “.
Just like the montreal trio, The Pantoum has a vision mixed digital that it considers to be an interesting one given the difficult circumstances. “The digital is a crutch interesting, but it can never replace the human experience of physics in a show with real, human to human, in the same piece. It is not possible to have this exchange of energy by digital,” says Jean-Étienne Collin Marcoux, while pointing out that, if The Pantoum launches in the digital, it embraces totally by going further than a simple webcast to continue the mission of the hall is to provide a unique experience to the spectators.