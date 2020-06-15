Death of a 14 year old boy in a work accident in Beauce

June 15, 2020 14h47

Updated at 15h18

Death of a 14 year old boy in a work accident in Beauce

Guillaume Mazoyer

The Sun

A 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries after an accident the forklift this morning in a workshop of Saint-Martin, in the Beauce region. The Sûreté du Québec and the CNESST are on site to investigate.

The emergency services of Ambulance Marlow were called around 8: 30 Monday morning to respond to a work-related accident in a workshop on 7th street West.

A forklift tipped over on its driver, a teenager of 14 years, on the ground outside the business. The worker was seriously injured. He was transported to the hospital of Saint-Georges, where his death has been found.

The Sûreté du Québec, as well as the CNESST are on the scene to conduct their investigation.

There is no minimum age to get a job in Quebec. Before the age of 14 years, parents must provide an authorization.

More details to come…

