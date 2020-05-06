Death of Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk
Kraftwerk at a concert in 2015. Its co-founder Florian Schneider has died at the age of 73 years.
BERLIN — The co-founder of the pioneer group of electronic music Kraftwerk, the German Florian Schneider-Esleben, died at the age of 73 years died of cancer, was announced Wednesday at the AFP one of the managers of the group.
“Florian Schneider died of cancer dazzling, just a few days after his 73rd birthday,” said AFP Alexandra Greenberg, quoting about the other founder of Kraftwerk, Ralf Hütter.
The collaboration between the two musicians began in 1968 before they founded two years later in Düsseldorf, a city in the West of Germany, Kraftwerk.
Born in the Ruhr industrial, this group wanted to develop a music typically German, marrying their mother tongue with the sounds of large cities, the reverse of the pop anglo-saxon made by the occupation troops.
Kraftwerk, which means “power station” in German — had explained that it wants to make the music more like machines than like humans. On stage, its members dressed in identical mimaient and the gestures of the automated robots.
His music, combining bass, haunting layers of synths and drum machine, has captivated audiences and many artists, from David Bowie to Daft Punk, and had an influence on many musical genres such as new wave, synthpop, hip-hop, rock and of course techno.
The deformation of the votes in the “vocoder”, a trademark of the group, has become a classic.
Their words, in German and then in Spanish, Russian, Polish or japanese, are also precursors: as early as the 1970s, they revolved around the ubiquity of machines and the increasing role of technology in daily life.
“Long life to Kraftwerk”
Group of avant-garde and influential actor of the contemporary art, Kraftwerk follow the success in the world with its securities Autobahn (1974), Radio-Aktivität (1975), Trans Europa Express (1977), Die Mensch-Maschine (1978), or even to Tour de France (2003).
In their title track, 22 minute, Autobahn (highway in German), hymn to the highways germanic became a worldwide success, reveals the attitude mid-ant mid-review of Kraftwerk in the face of modernity.
In 1976, Bowie had told the magazine Rolling Stone: “My favorite band is a German band called Kraftwerk — it plays the music loud to “increase productivity”. I like this idea, if you must play music.”
David Bowie had titled his piece’s instrumental Heroes, V-2 Schneider, according to Florian Schneider.
Several artists have paid tribute in the evening to the musician, starting with the interpreter French electronic music Jean-Michel Jarre: “my dear Florian, your Autobahn will never stop… The Tour de France will never be the same…” he tweeted.
The producer and DJ Italian Giorgio Moroder, for his part, published on the same social network a photo of himself alongside the German, stating that “one of (his) heroes we had left”.
Nick Rhodes, keyboardist of the band pop-rock Duran Duran, has in a press release, reiterated that “the influence of Kraftwerk on contemporary music is deeply rooted in the fabric of our pop culture”.
“Thank you for the music, black humor, and inspiration. Long live Kraftwerk !” he added.
Florian Schneider left the group at the end of the year 2008. In 2014, he received a Grammy for his entire career.