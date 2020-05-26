Death of Jimmy Cobb, the drummer of Kind of Blue
Jimmy Cobb, the drummer of american jazz who took part in the mythical album of Miles Davis <em>Kind of Blue</em> (1959), died at the age of 91 years.
May 26, 2020 9h01
His wife Eleana Cobb told the radio station NPR that the musician had died of lung cancer Sunday at his home in Manhattan, New York city.
Kind of Blue is regarded by critics and fans as one of the greatest jazz albums of all time. It is also the disc most sold of the history of jazz (more than 4 millionâ€™copies).
Cobb was the only survivor of the group of six musicians met in the spring of 1959 by the legendary trumpeter Miles Davis record Kind of Blue in two days in an old church on 30th street in New York turned into the studio by Columbia Records.
“Nobody could imagine that 50 years after, it would,” confided Jimmy Cobb to the AFP in 2009, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the album.
“Miles is just happening with a few ideas on a piece of paper. We had to work to build from the little things, but that was easy.”
It must be said that Miles, who was already famous at the age of 32, had managed to bring together some of the biggest names in jazz.
In addition to Cobb, there were two saxophonists John Coltrane and Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, two pianists, Bill Evans and Wynton Kelly, and bassist Paul Chambers.
A single dose has been sufficient for most pieces, including the famous So What and Flamenco Sketches. “Miles,” said Cobb, thought that the first shot was always the best, otherwise it was rehashed”.
Result: a beautiful music, one of the first examples of jazz, “modal”, based on frames rather than on the “phrasing” traditional and allows greater freedom of melodic.
And a record is classified by the magazine Rolling Stone in the 12th ranking of the 500 greatest albums of all time and in all styles of music.
“It was just another great recording of Miles Davis where everybody had played well”, is rappellait Cobb, whose favourite song was Freddie the Freeloader, the tone from bluesy to flamethrower.
Cobb, who had accompanied the singers Billie Holliday and Dinah Washington, played recently with Miles Davis (1926-1991), that he left few years later to form his own trio with Chambers and Kelly.