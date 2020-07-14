Death of Marie-Pier Gagné: a 32-month prison term for Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche
Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche at the palace of justice of Quebec, on Tuesday
July 14, 2020 10: 30
Death of Marie-Pier Gagné: a 32-month prison term for Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The young driver with epilepsy Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche was sentenced Tuesday morning to a sentence of 32 months in penitentiary to get caught up fatally in a pregnant woman in front of the CHUL on August 10, 2016. Subsequently, he will also be prohibited from driving for a period of five years.
Falardeau-Laroche, now 26-year-old, was found guilty at his trial for criminal negligence causing the death of Marie-Pier Gagné, 27 year old, and causing harm to her baby that the doctors were able to give birth as well as the passenger of a car hit by the accused.
“I must remember that the accused has demonstrated a degree of recklessness and high regard of life and the safety of others, said the judge Peter L. Rousseau of the Quebec Court, before imposing the sentence. Here, a certain degree of severity is needed.”
Many of the relatives of the victim attended the sentencing, either in the courtroom or via the web.
The Crown argued in favour of the imposition of a sentence of three to three and a half years of penitentiary, with a driving prohibition of five years.
The defence proposed a sentence of detention of 12 months with a driving prohibition of three years.
