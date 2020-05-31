Death of Michel Gauthier: the Québec salutes a great orator
Michel Gauthier died at the age of 70 years.
May 30, 2020
Updated on may 31, 2020 at 0h12
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
The former Bloc quebecois leader Michel Gauthier died at the age of 70 years.
He had cancer of the lung.
“Michel died in the arms of his wife and their two children. The soul in peace”, one can read in a press release issued by the family.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Allard, her children Isabelle and Alexandre, and their families, the daughters of his wife Natasha and Katia, as well as his grandchildren.
Gilles Duceppe, also a former leader of the bloc, spoke regularly to his friend, who had announced a year ago, he fought against the cancer.
“I spoke to him last week, he knew that he had not for a long time, because of his illness, we talked about life and politics, it was the moments that were not easy,” said Gilles Duceppe, to The canadian Press.
Mr. Duceppe has described his former colleague as a “good teacher”, who could easily explain concrete things.
“It was a go-getter, it’s sad to lose it anytime soon, I have lived beautiful moments at its sides beyond the differences we could have, we wanted him to like me, that the Quebec advance,” said Gilles Duceppe The canadian Press.
Mr. Gauthier has been elected member of parliament for Roberval for the Bloc québécois from 1997 to 2004, and member of parliament for Roberval-Lac-Saint-Jean until 2007. He has been parliamentary leader of the political formation and conductor.
During the electoral campaign in 2019, he had briefly joined the conservatives, before announcing her withdrawal due to illness.
Michel Gauthier was living in Gatineau and he was born in Quebec, February 18, 1950.
He was the holder of a patent in the teaching of the École normale de Roberval, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, a certificate in human resources management of the Tele-university and a degree in educational administration from the University of Sherbrooke.
He was a teacher from 1970 to 1975, educational consultant from 1976 to 1979, and then director of education services from 1979 to 1981 at the Commission scolaire de Roberval.
Michel Gauthier has also been president of the tourism Corporation of Chambord and president of the Chamber of commerce of Chambord before between on the political arena.
In 1981, he was elected member of the Parti québécois in Roberval and re-elected in 1985.
During this period, he has held the positions of parliamentary assistant to the minister of Finance, Jacques Parizeau
He was also director-general of the Commission scolaire de Roberval from 1988 to 1993, before launching a federal political.
The departure of Lucien Bouchard as leader of the Bloc Quebecois, Michel Gauthier, was appointed to lead the party pending the election of a new leader.
Gilles Duceppe, who is elected leader of the Bloc in 1997, named Michel Gauthier, house leader, as had been the case a few years earlier, Lucien Bouchard.
Michel Gauthier has also worked in the media world by animating the emission “Gauthier” on the waves of the ancient tv channel TQS.
MANY REACTIONS TO THE DEATH OF MICHEL GAUTHIER
The departure of Michel Gauthier has prompted numerous reactions within the sovereigntist movement which took part Mr. Gauthier in the 80’s and 90’s.
After having been member of parliament for Roberval in the Quebec national Assembly under the banner of the Parti québécois in the 80’s, Michel Gauthier, was presented to the Bloc québécois in the House of commons of Canada and was elected in the riding of Roberval.
Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, mp bloquiste of Lac-Saint-Jean, has worked with Michel Gauthier throughout his youth. “It is a shock to us. The last time my father has had news, he told him that he had lived a good life. It seems to be gone serenely, knowing that he has lived much more than most people who set foot on the planet, he mentioned. Michel, it was a parliamentary formidable and a great defender of the region and of Quebec. His political style inspired me a lot. Sometimes I get up in the room and I say to myself that I would like to be as good as it was. “
Michel Gauthier, who was the holder of a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, was a teacher extraordinary, according to Mr. Brunelle-Duceppe.
“My father has often spoken of his tremendous capacity for understanding. He was studying a complex folder for 15 minutes and was then able to go and do a talk in a room and impose itself on opponents. He synthesized very quickly. Due to its great power of repartee, and his convictions, it was difficult to win against him. You don’t want to rub shoulders with Michel Gauthier, since you go out always the loser. He deserves a lot of respect and it is a great loss for Quebec. “
Bernard Généreux, the former mayor of Saint-Prime, was a candidate of the Parti québécois to the estate of Michel Gauthier, the 1988 elections in the county of Roberval.
“We were in a relationship that is close enough during this period. I had known him in his best political years. I have the memory of a captain class and a teacher out of the ordinary. He had the sense of the formula and was involved in his records. It was a way for him to translate the issues and the reality. Ease of communication was quite outstanding, ” he stressed.
Parties, separatists for the conservatives
The former leader of the Bloc québécois has ended his political career in the conservative Party of Canada. Even if he had turned his back on the option sovereigntist, he would devote his efforts to the election of quebec mps in the training federal policy.
Sylvain Gaudreault, member of the parti québecois de Jonquière, has known Mr. Gauthier when he started to campaign for the Parti québécois, while he was at college. The two politicians were allies to the extent where they shared the idea of making Quebec a country. Mr. Gaudreault was not, however, agree with him when he joined the ranks of the conservatives.
“Basically, I think it was more of the branch-independence-conservative. I believe that he had found that we were not going to get independence in the short and medium term, given its conservative trend has taken over. This is where me and him us to know. “
Even if the member for Jonquière was not in agreement with the recent policy choices of Mr. Gauthier, it confirms its importance within parties sovereignists.
“The last time we thought a good time together, it was the funeral of Jacques Parizeau. We were in the subway and we exchanged information on several topics with a lot of humour. It was someone who took a lot of place, but that made the speech extraordinary. He was a very good orator and a great parliamentarian. I offer all my sympathies to his family. “Eve-Marie Fortier, The Daily