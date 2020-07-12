Death of Norah and Romy Carpentier: shock wave in Lévis [PHOTOS]

Shaken by the tragedy, the two facilitators of the 128th scout Group Charny have inaugurated a memorial improvised at the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.

July 12, 2020 18h36

Updated at 19h18

Death of Norah and Romy Carpentier: shock wave in Lévis [PHOTOS]

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

The discovery of the bodies of the young Norah and Romy Carpentier in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire Saturday has created a sharp shock wave in Quebec, as well as in the community scout of the province. The eldest of 11 years was part of the 128th scout Group Charny.

Shaken by the tragedy, the two facilitators of the 128th Charny have inaugurated a memorial improvised at the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.

“There’s a lot of emotion in the air, they wanted to create a place where people could gather if they need it,” explains Dominique Moncalis, spokesperson for the Association des Scouts du Canada. The inauguration took place on Saturday, with the holding of a vigil in honor of the young victims.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

The organization says they have received a large number of messages of support since Saturday. “Scouts, this is a family affair where we share common values, then it is certain that our thoughts are with the relatives [of Norah and Romy], and especially their mom,” adds Ms. Moncalis.

Martin Carpentier, the father of the girls, was facilitator in the 128th scout Group Charny.

The place of worship installed in a gazebo at the top of the falls from the side of Charny will remain on-site for a few days.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Recollection full of emotion

Near the memorial to the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière, the drama of Saint-Apollinaire is on everyone’s lips.

A young boy approaches the mountain of fluff and adds one to his turn, he is careful of the file with care. His father tight in his arms. In this Sunday of July, they are likely to have benefited from their visit to the falls to spend, just like this family, gather in honour of the two sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier.

The emotion was at the rendezvous, difficult to contain his tears at the sight of this wave of love that floods the family of the young victims.

Visibly affected by the tragic death of the girls, other passers-by offer to turn candles, flowers and souvenirs close-up photos of Norah, age 11, and Romy, 6 years. Are also placed all around the memorial improvised thoughts written by visitors.

Norah Carpentier was part of the 128th scout Group Charny.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Are affixed all around the memorial improvised thoughts in support of the families of the victims.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Le Soleil

