Shaken by the tragedy, the two facilitators of the 128th scout Group Charny have inaugurated a memorial improvised at the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.
Share
July 12, 2020 18h36
Updated at 19h18
Share
Death of Norah and Romy Carpentier: shock wave in Lévis [PHOTOS]
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
The discovery of the bodies of the young Norah and Romy Carpentier in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire Saturday has created a sharp shock wave in Quebec, as well as in the community scout of the province. The eldest of 11 years was part of the 128th scout Group Charny.
Shaken by the tragedy, the two facilitators of the 128th Charny have inaugurated a memorial improvised at the parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière.
“There’s a lot of emotion in the air, they wanted to create a place where people could gather if they need it,” explains Dominique Moncalis, spokesperson for the Association des Scouts du Canada. The inauguration took place on Saturday, with the holding of a vigil in honor of the young victims.