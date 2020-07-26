Death of Olivia de Havilland, star of gone with the wind, was 104 years old
Unforgettable Melanie of the hugely successful <em>gone with the wind</em> by Victor Fleming, Olivia de Havilland was the dean of Hollywood, in which she embodied the golden age of the years 1930-1940.
July 26, 2020
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The star of Hollywood, Olivia de Havilland, who had starred in gone with the wind, died on Sunday in Paris, where she was living, at the age of 104 years, announced his agent.
“Lady Olivia de Havilland, died peacefully of natural causes,” said the officer american Lisa Goldberg in a press release about the actress two-time award-winning the Oscar for best actress.
She passed away in her residence in paris, France, where she had lived since the early 1950s, she added.
Several times nominated, she has won the Oscar for best actress for “to each his own fate” (Mitchell Leisen, 1946) and “The Heiress” (William Wyler, 1949).