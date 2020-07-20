Death of Romy and Norah : the SQ believes Martin Carpentier-to-end resource
20 July 2020 9h31
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) believes that Martin Carpentier, that it is actively seeking in connection with the death of his two daughters, Norah and Romy, is almost at my wits end, if he is still alive.
Twelve days after the issuance of an Amber alert to locate it with the two girls, the man, aged 44 years is still not located. The corpses of the two children have been located there for nine days, on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, to the west of Lévis, less than 48 hours after the accident, the car carrying the trio on highway 20, not far away.
The SQ said last Thursday that the fugitive had indeed been passed by a property located within the boundaries of research to secure a property that could ensure its survival.
However, chief inspector Guy Lapointe said four days later that the SQ think that Martin Carpentier now has little means to meet his primary needs for a long time. It is also believed to be in distress and possibly incapable of making rational decisions.
The police say that it is extremely difficult for anyone, especially for a person being stalked, to resist for as long a stay in a forest as dense.
The chief inspector Lapointe warns that the middle-aged has likely changed in appearance since pictures of him have been released.
He warns that he could be armed, even if nothing shows, and it is plausible that he has left the area where he was searched. Last week, the SQ had stated that there was no evidence to believe that Martin Carpentier represented a danger to the population.