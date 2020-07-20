Death of Romy and Norah : the SQ believes Martin Carpentier-to-end resource

According to the SQ, it is extremely difficult for anyone, especially for a person being stalked, to resist for as long a stay in a forest as dense.

20 July 2020

Death of Romy and Norah : the SQ believes Martin Carpentier-to-end resource

Jean-Philip Denoncourt

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) believes that Martin Carpentier, that it is actively seeking in connection with the death of his two daughters, Norah and Romy, is almost at my wits end, if he is still alive.

Twelve days after the issuance of an Amber alert to locate it with the two girls, the man, aged 44 years is still not located. The corpses of the two children have been located there for nine days, on the 11th of July, in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, to the west of Lévis, less than 48 hours after the accident, the car carrying the trio on highway 20, not far away.

The SQ said last Thursday that the fugitive had indeed been passed by a property located within the boundaries of research to secure a property that could ensure its survival.

However, chief inspector Guy Lapointe said four days later that the SQ think that Martin Carpentier now has little means to meet his primary needs for a long time. It is also believed to be in distress and possibly incapable of making rational decisions.

The police say that it is extremely difficult for anyone, especially for a person being stalked, to resist for as long a stay in a forest as dense.

The chief inspector Lapointe warns that the middle-aged has likely changed in appearance since pictures of him have been released.

He warns that he could be armed, even if nothing shows, and it is plausible that he has left the area where he was searched. Last week, the SQ had stated that there was no evidence to believe that Martin Carpentier represented a danger to the population.

Martin Carpentier is wanted by the SQ.

Provided by the Sûreté du Québec

The possibility that Martin Carpentier is dead or in a state of great weakness is also evoked by the Sûreté du Québec. Even if the research on the ground in Saint-Apollinaire are suspended, the SQ adds that its police officers can return at any time if relevant information to justify it.

The police provide the population of the municipalities of Saint-Apollinaire, Saint-Agapit and Laurier-Station that it will maintain a presence, including the dispatch of patrols additional. She asked the public not to hesitate to transmit all information to find Martin Carpentier, whether he is dead or alive.

The chief inspector Lapointe says that the SQ has so far received, processed, validated, and analyzed more than 1000 alerts, and was searched more than 700 addresses, outbuildings, cabins, and other places in order to locate Martin Carpentier or find clues. He remains the only suspect in the death of the little girls, and the SQ does not believe that it will not leak to anyone other than the police.

The funeral of Norah and Romy Carpentier, respectively aged 11 and six years, will take place later Monday in a funeral home in Lévis.

