Death of the famous French baritone Gabriel Bacquier

| May 13, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Mort du célèbre baryton français Gabriel Bacquier

Mort du célèbre baryton français Gabriel Bacquier

Gabriel Bacquier

Share

May 13, 2020 18h24

Share

Death of the famous French baritone Gabriel Bacquier

AFP

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — Gabriel Bacquier, a famous French baritone of the post-Second world War, who shone on the stage of the greatest opera houses, died Wednesday at 96 years of age, announced to his wife to l’AFP.

The mezzo-soprano Sylvie Oussenko has not clarified the reasons of his death, which occurred at his home in Lestre in Normandy (west).

Great ambassador of the French song through his diction, he was also sought after for its elegance on stage, and his understanding of roles, notably in operas by Mozart, acclaimed for his Don Giovanni or his count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro.

He was singing alongside sopranos legendary as Maria Callas, Renata Tebaldi, Birgit Nilsson, and Régine Crespin and on the biggest stages in the world, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House in London, the Paris Opera or the Vienna Opera.

Mort du célèbre baryton français Gabriel Bacquier

It is the title role of Don Giovanni, during a performance on television, which launched his international career in 1960.

AFP, Joel Robine

Born in Béziers (south) on may 17, 1924, he entered the Conservatoire in Paris in 1950 and, after being produced at the cabaret and in the cinema, he enters into the troupe of the Théâtre royal de La Monnaie in Brussels.

He then joined in 1956 as the Opera-Comique and the Paris Opera house that still possessed at the time a posse, “to which Gabriel Bacquier said that it must all,” said his wife, who is also his biographer.

The baritone has impressed the audience in the role of the ominous police chief Scarpia in Tosca by Puccini, or in that of Golaud in Pelléas et Mélisande and got a laugh in the Don Pasquale of Donizetti, or of embodying the character of dr. Bartolo in the Barber of Seville.

In 1960, he was entrusted with the title role in Don Giovanni during a performance on television, which launched his international career.

Gabriel Bacquier has excelled in the directories Italian and French and expressed his regret for not having addressed the German repertoire.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *