Death of the famous French baritone Gabriel Bacquier
PARIS — Gabriel Bacquier, a famous French baritone of the post-Second world War, who shone on the stage of the greatest opera houses, died Wednesday at 96 years of age, announced to his wife to l’AFP.
The mezzo-soprano Sylvie Oussenko has not clarified the reasons of his death, which occurred at his home in Lestre in Normandy (west).
Great ambassador of the French song through his diction, he was also sought after for its elegance on stage, and his understanding of roles, notably in operas by Mozart, acclaimed for his Don Giovannior his count Almaviva in The Marriage of Figaro.
He was singing alongside sopranos legendary as Maria Callas, Renata Tebaldi, Birgit Nilsson, and Régine Crespin and on the biggest stages in the world, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House in London, the Paris Opera or the Vienna Opera.