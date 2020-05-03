Death of the singer of algeria Idir, legend of kabyle music
The singer of algeria Idir died Saturday in Paris at the age of 70 years.
May 3, 2020
Amer Ouali
Agence France-Presse
ALGIERS — The singer of algeria Idir, ambassador of the song kabyle and defender of the berber identity throughout the world, interprets the famous “A Vava Inouva,” died Saturday in Paris at the age of 70 years, announced on Sunday his family.
“We regret to announce the death of our father [to all], Idir, Saturday, may 2 at 21: 30. Rest in peace papa,” said a message published on the page Facebook official of the singer, who lived in France.
Idir, who had been hospitalized Friday in Paris, has died of a lung disease and is expected to be buried in the paris region, according to relatives.
His death has sparked a rain of tributes on the social networks.
In a tweet, the president of algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has expressed his “immense sadness”. “With his disappearance, Algeria lost one of its monuments”, he said.
“Star kabyle”
“You have marked my childhood […]. I will never forget our meeting,” wrote on Instagram the legend of the French football Zinedine Zidane, originally from Kabylia, a region which concentrates the largest part of the minority berbérophone of Algeria.
On Twitter, the French singer Patrick Bruel, born in Algeria and who had done a duet with Idir, hailed a “great voice”.
“He knew how to make our roots so beautiful crops, peaceful and generous”, has tweeted the writer of the franco-algerian Kamel Daoud.
UNESCO has paid tribute to “an ambassador’s eminent cultures kabyle and berber”.
For the former French president, François Hollande, “Idir has bewitched entire generations to the rhythm of his melodies sweet, generous, and inspirational”.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has also paid tribute to his “commitment to humanism”.
For Ferhat Mehenni, a famous singer living in exile in France, Idir is “a star kabyle illuminating the vastness of the universe.”
His real name is Hamid Cheriet, Idir was born on 25 October 1949 in Aït Lahcène, near Tizi-Ouzou, the main city of Kabylie.
While he was destined to be a geologist, a passage in 1973 on Radio Algiers to change the course of his life : he replaces the foot lifted the singer Nouara, and his song in the berber language “A Vava Inouva”, which evokes the gatherings in the villages kabyles, toured the world while he is doing his military service.
“I am come to the point where it needed to be, with the songs he had to”, told in 2013, at the AFP Idir, impregnated since his childhood by the songs that punctuated all the moments of everyday life.
He joined Paris in 1975 to produce his first album, also entitled “A Vava Inouva”.
He disappears from the scene for ten years, from 1981 to 1991, but her career was then revived.
In the fall of 1999, taking advantage of the impetus given by his countrymen, the singers of raï Cheb Mami and Khaled, he signed his return to the recording studio with the album “Identities”, where he proposes a blend of “Chââbi”, popular music, algerian, and rhythms borrowed from the genres of western.
To the image of his desire of the mixture of cultures, he sings with musicians from different cultural backgrounds, musical or geographical, such as Manu Chao, Dan Ar Braz, Zebda, Maxime Le Forestier, or Gnawa Diffusion, Gilles Servat, Geoffrey Oryema and the Orchestre national de Barbès.
The great voice of the Kabylie goes…
I had the honour to share with this man of peace, “the tears of their fathers”
This duo and this encounter will be engraved.
“Moments of grace”
In 2007, he published the album “La France des couleurs”, in the midst of the campaign for the French presidential election marked by debates on immigration and identity.
In January 2018, the singer had returned to sing in Algiers, for the amazigh New Year “Yennayer” after an absence of 38 years.
Idir was an ardent activist for the recognition of the cultural identity of the Kabylie, in a country where the claims related to the berber identity have long been suppressed, or even repressed by the State, built around arabism.
In an interview with the Newspaper of Sunday, April 2019, he had referred to the movement Hirak popular protests against the government in Algeria, which led to the departure of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
“I liked everything of these events: the intelligence of this youth, his humor, and his determination to remain peaceful […] I confess that I have experienced these moments of grace since 22 February [the date of start of movement] as puffs of oxygen. Suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, I know what I’m talking about,” he said.
“If we remain united, nothing and nobody can defeat us.”
Algerian singer Hamid Cheriet, better known as #Sony, has passed away in France at the age of 70.
He was a leading cultural ambassador for Kabyle and Berber cultures.
