Death of Tony Allen, legendary drummer and pioneer of the afrobeat
Tony Allen, the creator of afrobeat, died on the 30th of April last.
May 1, 2020 13h36
Updated at 14h28
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The nigerian musician Tony Allen, drummer and founder of afrobeat alongside his compatriot Fela Kuti, died Thursday in Paris at age 79, said his manager.
“We do not know exactly the cause of death,” said Eric Trosset, indicating it has not been swept away by the virus Covid-19.
“He was in full form, it was quite sudden. I talked to him about 13h and then two hours later he was taken unwell and was taken to the hospital Pompidou in paris, where he died,” said the agent.
The star lived at Courbevoie, near Paris.
Tony Allen was in the 60’s and 70’s drummer and musical director of his countryman Fela Kuti, who created afrobeat, genre, hypnotic music and repetitive mixing style, highlife, and the polyrhythmic yoruba, jazz, funk and became one of the fundamental currents of the african music of the Twentieth century.
On this powerful music, Fela accompany the latter to his words revolutionary and pan-africanists that will make him one of the strongest symbols of the struggle for freedom in Africa.
With Fela and the group Africa 70, it will record forty albums, before the paths of the two accomplices do not separate after 26 years of collaboration.
His rhythm was so intense that his departure, Fela needed four drummers to replace him.
The british musician Brian Eno described Tony Allen as “the best drummer who ever lived”.
Self-taught, he had started playing at the age of 18 years and is nourished by the music of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker that african music the contemporary.
He was always popular with artisans of contemporary music and has become the icon of afrobeat after the death of Fela Kuti in 1997.
Tony Allen was the battery The Good, The Bad and The Queen, one of the projects of Damon Albarn, former frontman of Blur. In France, he had participated in the song of Sebastien Tellier “La Ritournelle”. It has inspired groups like New York’s Antibalas.
It was installed in France in the 1980s and was also present in Great Britain or in the United States.
In march, the label World Circuit/BMG had released recordings previously unreleased sessions between Tony Allen and another legendary artist, the bugle south african Hugh Masekela.
His last album, The Source, was a tribute to the legendary drummer Art Blackey. A few months later was yet published an EP, Tomorrow Comes the Harvest , where he chatted with the legend of the electro scene Jeff Mills.
Tony Allen had even planned concerts throughout Europe, until 2021.