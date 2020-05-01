Death of Tony Allen, legendary drummer and pioneer of the afrobeat
Tony Allen, drummer and founder of afrobeat alongside his compatriot Fela Kuti, died Thursday in Paris at age 79.
PARIS — The nigerian musician Tony Allen, drummer and founder of afrobeat alongside his compatriot Fela Kuti, died Thursday in Paris at age 79, told AFP his manager.
“We do not know exactly the cause of death,” said Eric Trosset, indicating it has not been swept away by the virus Covid-19.
“He was in full form, it was quite sudden. I’ve talked to him on 13 and then, two hours later, he was taken unwell and was taken to the hospital Pompidou in paris, where he died,” said the agent.
The star lived at Courbevoie, near Paris.
Tony Allen was in the 60’s and 70’s drummer and musical director of his countryman Fela Kuti, who created afrobeat, genre, hypnotic music and repetitive mixing style, highlife, and the polyrhythmic yoruba, jazz, funk and became one of the fundamental currents of the african music of the Twentieth century.
On this powerful music, Fela accompany the latter to his words revolutionary and pan-africanists that will make him one of the strongest symbols of the struggle for freedom in Africa.
With Fela and the group Africa 70, it will record forty albums, before the paths of the two accomplices do not separate after 26 years of collaboration.
His rhythm was so intense that his departure, Fela needed four drummers to replace him.
The british musician Brian Eno described Tony Allen as “the best drummer who ever lived”.
Self-taught, he had started playing at the age of 18 years and is nourished by the music of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker that african music the contemporary.
He was always popular with artisans of contemporary music. It was the battery The Good, The Bad and The Queen, one of the projects of Damon Albarn, former frontman of Blur. In France, he had participated to the song Sebastien Tellier La Ritournelle.