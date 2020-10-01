Deaths from covid-19: the graph that shows the 10 countries in the world that lead the ranking of deaths per capita (and which are from Latin America)
Six Latin American nations are on the list of the 10 countries that registered the most deaths per 100,000 inhabitants due to the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than a million lives. Exactly 1,008,842, according to data on September 30 from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
Given the trend, the figure will grow considerably on this day, but it still will not reflect the real human cost of the new coronavirus, since it does not include deaths from covid-19 that were not officially registered as such, experts emphasize.
There are many ways to analyze data that are constantly updated by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
One of them is to highlight the list of the 10 countries with the most deaths from covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants (deaths per capita), which includes six Latin American countries: Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and Mexico, as can be seen in the graphic above.
This list does not reflect, however, which countries registered the most deaths in total from covid-19.
In Mexico, more than 77,000 deaths were registered from the new coronavirus, according to data from John Hopkins University.
If we consider the deaths registered in each country due to the new coronavirus, the list is very different, with the United States leading (206,005), followed by Brazil (142,921), India (97,497), Mexico (77,163), United Kingdom (42,162) , Italy (35,875), Peru (32,396), France (31,908), Spain (31,614) and Iran (26,169).
If we instead analyze the number of cases, not deaths , the list changes and the ranking of the 10 main countries now also includes Colombia and Argentina.
The total number of cases globally as of September 30 is according to John Hopkins University 33,692,221.
And the 10 countries with the most registered cases are the United States (7,191,349), India (6,225,763), Brazil (4,777,522), Russia (1,170,799), Colombia (824,042), Peru (811,768), Spain ( 758,172), Mexico (738,163), Argentina (736,609) and South Africa (672,572).