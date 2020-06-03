Debates acrimonious to the national Assembly on the déconfinement of the tourism sector
The interim leader of the Parti québécois, Pascal Bérubé, said that the words of François Legault was “shabby” before leaving the blue Room.
The members of the government caquiste were on edge when they return to the national Assembly on Tuesday. The spirits themselves are rapidly heated during the question period.
The prime minister, François Legault, has fallen to arm shortcuts Tuesday afternoon on the parliamentary chief Pascal Bérubé, accusing him of “killing tourism” in the East-of-Québec.
Mr. Bérubé said he was worried that the modelling of the evolution of the COVID-19 produced by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) did not take into account travel-regional. “The travel between warm regions and cold regions will be able to have an impact. As for the déconfinement of Montreal, the government is taking again a risky bet. Is it that the prime minister can admit that the decision to remove the traffic controls in the region was not supported by a modeling scientist ? ” asked the member for Matane.
In response, Mr. Legault has reiterated that obtained the green light from the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, to dismantle the police roadblocks. “I know that the head [interim] of the Parti québécois was against the fact that the people of Montreal can go in hostels in the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie. He would have wanted to continue to block the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie, kill the tourism in this corner right here “, he subsequently launched.
Mr. Bérubé returned to the charge, lamenting the confusion of the roles of the government and of the public Health during the pandemic.
The head of the government has answered that” at least things are clear : the Parti québécois is against the opening of the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie “.
The leader of the parti québecois is then lifted from its seat and is out of the blue Room. “This is pathetic “, he dropped.
The government house leader, Simon Jolin-Barrette, pushed and screaming. “It is unacceptable, disrespectful. And I hope that… “, he said before being nailed to the spout by the president of the national Assembly, François Paradis. He called on the parliamentarians to ” hold constructive discussions “.
Jolin-Barrette, the ” showoff “
Mr. Jolin-Barrette, for his part, sent a volley of green wood to the elected supportive Andrés Fontecilla.
The mna for Laurier-Dorion was portrayed in a video circulated after the presentation of its new draft regulation aimed at tightening access to the Program of the quebec experience (PEQ) as ” a showoff who does not hesitate to sacrifice human lives to achieve its political purposes “.
“I find it obnoxious. […] At the end of the week, I experienced a disappointment, a great disappointment. I thought that the member of parliament for Laurier-Dorion was of the honor, ” started the minister of Immigration, before being again called to order by Mr. Paradise.
The minister Marguerite Blais has pushed a shrill cry. The parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, was asked to deploy ” half of this energy [that animates in the Room] to take care of the folder of the CHSLD “.