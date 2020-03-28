Debunked fake about the Ukrainian “miracle drug” from the coronavirus
The effectiveness of the drug proteflazid in the treatment of coronavirus has not been confirmed. Information about the use of medication, which is dispersed in the network, is unfounded.
Maximum writes.fm, as a result, they recommend that almost all diseases: fungus, SARS and influenza to viral hepatitis and HIV/AIDS.
“But this drug is not in any of the international protocols of treatment or prevention of any disease”, – stated in the message.
Proteflazid is not a cheap drug. One bottle costs approximately 350-380 UAH. Active ingredients of this herbal remedies are extracts of muchnika soddy (Deschampsia cespitosa) and normal Calamagrostis (Calamagrostis epigejos).
“Medicinal properties of these herbs unknown even to folk medicine. Anyway, these two herbs dissolved in alcohol and given as a remedy for nearly all diseases” – writes the resource.
It is noted that earlier researchers tested proteflazid on the virus, which does not act on the bodies and not in those organisms. Therefore, evidence of the effectiveness of the medicine.