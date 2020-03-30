Debuted a new generation of its flagship sedan the Genesis G80: photos and specifications
Genesis, the Korean company unveiled the third generation of the sedan G80. The model was supposed to debut in the beginning of the month arenisca motor show, but for obvious reasons was presented just now.
With the change of generation flagship cityradio moved to a new platform and in many ways began to resemble the new crossover GV80. However, she has received several unique chips, according to the Auto Informant with reference to the press service of the company.
Updated G80 was sportier predecessor. It received a redesigned grille, wide air intakes, two story led optics, curves on the sides, 20-inch wheels and exhaust system with two tips. The model’s silhouette became more sloping and more like the ultimately the newest than the sedan. In General, the car has grown in size and received length 4995 mm, width 1925 mm height 1465 mm Wheelbase is 3010 mm.
The saloon model has also undergone changes and has become more luxurious and high-tech. It is trimmed with leather, which is combined with elements of wood and aluminum. The equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with a 3D effect, a 14.5-inch multimedia system with wireless updates and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the block of climate control and the controller. Also in the cabin has circular lighting, heated and ventilated seats and improved soundproofing.
In the engine range G80 includes: 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine is rated at 304 HP and a torque of 421 Nm; 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 to return 380 BHP and 530 Nm of torque; the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 210 HP and 441 Nm of torque. The model will be offered with rear and all-wheel drive.
The sedan is also equipped with a suspension with electronic control and a technology preview of roads. She’s using the camera monitors on roads potholes and speed bumps. When an obstacle is detected the system automatically adjusts the damping to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride. Also the equipment G80 entered advanced Highway Driving Assist II, which controls steering, acceleration and braking of the car, and also keeps him in lane and keeps a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Other safety features include the assistance in preventing collisions, the system pedestrian detection system blind spot monitoring and intelligent assistant when Parking Smaht Pahk.
Sales in the domestic market will start today, March 30, 2020, and beyond South Korea in the second half of this year.