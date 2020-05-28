Déconfinement churches : we also expect in Ontario
The cathedral of Ottawa is still not open to the faithful.
Share
May 26, 2020 20h55
Updated at 21h07
Share
Déconfinement churches : we also expect in Ontario
Charles-Antoine Gagnon
The Right
As to Québec, the places of worship in Ontario are waiting for the blessing of the provincial authorities to re-open their doors to the believers.
But the leaders of the churches in the province do not remain idly waiting for a decision. They evaluate and are already preparing for the health-protection measures put in place to be ready when the bell tower will call again the faithful.
“It will be necessary for our churches, as well as here in the archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall and the other [the archdioceses], to be able to safely open. It will be necessary that they prove to us that they are capable of doing. They must meet all of the criteria, and we will give them the Ok,” said Monsignor Guy Desrochers, of the archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall to the effect that advice has been sent to the churches of the archdiocese on the health standards to be met when the containment measures associated with the new coronavirus will be lifted.
“We will proceed by steps. It will not happen from one day to the next, allowing 200 people to enter the church. ”
—
Bishop Guy Desrochers
The Conference of the bishops of Ontario is preparing a document that will be sent to all the dioceses of Ontario which will include all aspects of security.
“We will proceed by steps. It will not happen from one day to the next, allowing 200 people to enter the church. Let’s start quietly. It will begin perhaps in a week, and then the end of the week,” suggested Bishop Desrochers.
“There is a problem also in terms of volunteers. They should be under 60 years of age because persons 60 years and older are considered to be vulnerable. There are plenty of things to consider. The churches will have to prove to the government and to the dioceses that they are ready to open. There will be all sorts of criteria to meet”, continued Archbishop Desrochers.
The communion remains problematic for the time being. It will be necessary to find a safe way for the priest to give communion without it being exposed to the virus or be exposed to the lay person.