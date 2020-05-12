Déconfinement: Cossette gets the contract for the communication campaign
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
Cossette communication has awarded the mega contract for the design of the campaign on the déconfinement of Quebec of the quebec government. It reinforces his dominance in the government communication.
The creative agency in marketing and communication has been preferred to Ogilvy, Cartier, Havas, Publicis, KBS and lg2, which was in charge of the information campaign on the COVID-19 until now.
The government is expected to award more than $ 15 million per year, and this, for a maximum period of three years at Cossette communication. The quebec government is ready to disburse up to $ 45 million — excluding expenditures related to the placement of media so that its “messages” are widely spread in the population after the first assault in the war of the trenches against the COVID-19.
The decision of the Centre de services partagés du Québec (CSPQ) to award the big contract to Cossette communications, which is passed between the hands of foreign interests, has raised some eyebrows of a player in the advertising industry in québec.
In fact, Cossette media is already responsible for the media buying departments, government agencies and Crown corporations, including Loto-Québec, Hydro-Québec, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ). In this capacity, he serves as an intermediary between the creators of the advertising campaign and the media in which they unfold.
“The world is hungry. And, it is a windfall important government advertising, ” says the holder of the Chair of public relations and marketing communications, Bernard Motulsky.
In a context of crisis, if you give information to people — how much money you have and where is the address for the get for example — you don’t need to do a lot of fantasy and creation. This is information that people are looking for. Therefore, we do not need to attract their attention with steppettes. But, it is necessary that the information is well structured, well organized.
— Bernard Motulsky, professor
The government will put the eraser to make the measures that he has retained or will retain to restart economic activity, cultural, tourism including any security. It will provide information on the website quebec.ca/coronavirus, and the accounts of government on the social networks, purchase of advertising in the media, will conduct a poster campaign, will send messages, placardera posters, and through the development of digital tools and infographics intended for the networks of the health, education, child care centres, as well as to community groups, employer organisations and trade unions, enterprises, State employees and all elected officials.
“There is an important communication to make, it is clear, because you just touch the behavior of the people, to the trust, but it is not known with what to work on, what are we going to be able to do, to be able to say,” Mr. Motulsky in a telephone interview with The Duty. “It’s a very big mandate because they do not know what will happen, and we do not experience. We are completely in the mist “, added the professor in the department of communication sociale et publique, UQAM.
Cossette communication will be in charge of ” the strategic thinking, development of concepts, the development of communication plans and production of media plans related to the broadcast or the broadcast of advertising messages “. Cossette media will, for its part, the deployment of these campaigns by doing the planning and buying media.
In purchasing the pub, the quebec government provides financial assistance to media who are facing a collapse of their advertising revenues from the “paused” of the québec economy, supports the minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, valuing at $ 10 million the amount spent each month on advertising of all kinds. “To help our media, we inject 10 million dollars per month. The vast advertising campaign that has been set on foot, in the bottom of the truth, that is the money live “, she said to a parliamentary committee last Thursday. “It is a form of subsidy when you send 10 million direct to every media outlet, across the province, each month. Up to now, it is 20 million that were injected in this respect. Therefore, we act and then we believe in it “, she added.