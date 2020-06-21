Déconfinement: dance schools roll-up their sleeves
Dance schools in Quebec will new welcome their students safe by respecting the sanitary measures.
Share
June 20, 2020
Updated on June 21, 2020 6h18
Share
Déconfinement: dance schools roll-up their sleeves
Leah Harvey
The Sun
They will not be able to waltz cheek to cheek or dance the salsa, but the announcement of the reopening of the sports facilities interior gives the “swing” at the Network for teaching dance (RED). Since 22 June, the dance schools of Quebec will be able new accommodate their students safe by respecting the sanitary measures.
Marcelle Turgeon is the director of the NPO dance Space, a dance school partner with the cities of Québec and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, which allows almost 500 young people from the region to learn jazz, hip-hop, and ballet. Ms. Turgeon and her students were waiting for the reopening since long time ago. “From the beginning of the pandemic, it took me a good two weeks before to understand the magnitude of the situation. We stopped on our way in mid-march and we thought it was going to be just for three or four weeks. We had not seen it coming!” she says immediately.
Taken aback, Ms. Turgeon and his team of twenty teachers have quickly created capsules for toddlers. To her students a little bit older, the team has organized meetings Zoom to give exercises and advice. “It really wasn’t ideal, but at least it allowed us to keep in touch with the girls. Here, we are happy to be able to return for the summer camps which will begin at the end of July. This is all well and good the virtual, but the dance, it’s physical and tactile. It must be in front of the youth to correct their movement and learn the choreography,” says Ms. Turgeon.
“It’s fine the virtual, but the dance, it’s physical and tactile. ”
—
Marcelle Turgeon, director of the NPO dance Space
The director, who works in the dance community for nearly 40 years, has had to limit the number of places available in two groups of summer camp. Then she gathered in her studio in Cap-Rouge, last summer, between 20 and 25 children per group, Ms. Turgeon has had to reduce its number of participants by half. “There will be nine children per group and a teacher,” says Ms. Turgeon. It’s been ten people by local. I tell myself that it is enough for this summer. It will help me to see how it goes and how many children we can accommodate in the fall.”