Déconfinement in Italy: the basilica of Saint-Pierre-oak, espresso back in the terrace

The majority of the small and large stores, hairdressers, beauty salons, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen across the country.
18 may 2020 10: 09
Updated at 22h53
Hervé Bar
Agence France-Presse
ROME — The Saint Peter’s basilica in Rome reopened on Monday its doors to the public, a symbol of the return to relative normality in Italy, where the déconfinement is accelerating, with recovery of the masses and reopening shy to shops, cafes and terraces.
In the presence of many police officers wearing masks and surgical gloves, a handful of visitors visited the basilica, the heart of the Vatican, and which was closed since march 10.
Under the huge dome of marble, carved and polychrome, the faithful could be counted on the fingers of the hand, a few gathered in prayer on his knees in front of the tomb of the late pope John Paul II, or admiring the Pietà of michelangelo.
Other symbols, some of the famous gondolas have also made their reappearance in Venice, just a board, in the absence of tourists, few locals to cross the grand canal of the City of the Doges.
The Ferrari museum in Maranello, historic seat of the famous automobile brand, has reopened its doors Monday.
“Delivery en route”
The first country to have confined it was more than two months the whole of its population to curb the pandemic of the novel coronavirus, the peninsula remains traumatized, with an economy to its knees, and the death of approximately 32 000 people.
The country tasted since the 4th of may, a few new-found freedom, in favor of a first partial lifting of restrictions.
On Monday, the traffic has resumed almost normally in the large avenues of the city centre of Rome, where most passers-by déambulaient with the inevitable surgical mask on the nose.
The majority of the small and large stores, hairdressers, beauty salons, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen across the country. “Italy turns on the lights, after 69 days of closure”, a summary of the daily La Repubblica.
“Sign of hope” for pope Francis, masses and religious celebrations have taken everywhere in the country, with the measures of social distancing adequate.
Some of the faithful have attended a celebration morning in the church of Santa Maria in Transpontina, near the Vatican, with mandatory separation in the aisles and communion “without contact”.
A mass was held in the famous Duomo, the majestic cathedral of Milan, capital of Lombardy, a region hit hard by the disease COVID-19.
“The country recovers,” commented the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, in a letter published on Monday by the local press, so that the epidemic now seems under control in the peninsula.
“After the first start of the may 4, millions of Italians will return to work today”, he said happily, while warning that the next few “months will be very hard and complicated”.
Nearly 800,000 businesses are theoretically concerned by the resumption of activity, according to the employers ‘ confederation Confcommercio.
In Rome, a few windows of pizzerias, pastry shops and other merchants are open during the day, tables and umbrellas have made their reappearance on the terraces, but the recovery appears to be limited.
“We can’T reopen”
“It’s still a little early”, wants to believe Elena, who came to taste his espresso morning near the Campo dei Fiori. Franco, another lover of coffee, sit at a terrace of the famous Piazza Navona, sees a slow return to “normality”.
“I am celebrating the end of the containment with a new pants and a bikini, while waiting for the vacation to the beach…” plays the client of a store of women’s clothing.
“We open to see. If the customers are not at the appointment, so this time it will close for good,” says, resigned, the owner of a restaurant on the banks of the Tiber, railing against the lack of financial support from the State and the measures imposed to outrun its clients: “all this has no meaning…”
Posters of protest were displayed on numerous shop windows : “without the support of the government, we can’T reopen”.
The same scenes took place in other major cities. In Milan, a big half of the shops in the quadrilateral of fashion have opened their doors, but without the crowds, while pedestrians were partially reinvested in front of the Duomo.
This new step in the déconfinement, a general framework laid down by the government, leaves it to each of 20 regions by a wide margin of manoeuvre, feeding sometimes the “confusion” according to some critical voices.
The next step is scheduled for 25 may, with the reopening of gyms, swimming pools and sports centres. On 3 June, the country will reopen its borders to european tourists, this in order to give an immediate boost to the key sector of tourism.
It will also be possible for the Italians to travel freely throughout the country. In the meantime the re-opening of the June 15, theatres and cinemas.
