Déconfinement: increase of traffic in the emergency of the CISSSO
The déconfinement goes hand in hand with an increase in traffic in the emergency room of the Ottawa river, which creates a real “headache” because of the measures in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
Share
June 29, 2020 19h51
Updated to 2310
Share
Déconfinement: increase of traffic in the emergency of the CISSSO
Justine Mercier
The Right
The déconfinement goes hand in hand with an increase in traffic in the emergency room of the Ottawa river, which creates a real “headache” because of the measures in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
When the pandemic made its appearance at Quebec, the emergency rooms of the province have been deserted. There was more than the case really urgent, that require the technical facilities of a hospital.
The director of nursing of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), Marie-Ève Cloutier, indicates that an upward trend in ridership to the emergency room if is installed “gently” in recent weeks, particularly in urban areas.
Monday afternoon, the occupancy rate has reached almost 150% in the Hospital emergency department in Hull. On the side of the Hospital in Gatineau, it is climbed up to about 140% in the last week.
The “frequent users” emergency room “begin to return”, as the case non-urgent – priorities 4 and 5.
“On the ground, it is a real headache”, acknowledges Marie-Eve Cloutier. In an interview with The Law, she pointed out that many efforts are made to prevent a return to the occupancy rates of nearly 200%, as was sometimes the case before the COVID-19 come and turn everything upside down.
“We are working really with the first line to redirect patients from the waiting room and at the level of admissions on the units of care”, says Ms. Cloutier.
“We want to encourage the population to continue, as before, to turn to family physicians, pharmacists, and other resources. ”
—
Marie-Eve Cloutier
Bed management
These steps must be done in considering the resumption of activities, among other surgical procedures requiring hospitalization of the patients.
As of Monday, there were also 65 persons occupying a bed for a short period in the hospitals of the Outaouais region waiting for a place in a resource better suited to their needs. In more than half of the cases, these patients were waiting for a place to stay.
Transfer to accommodation centres and long-term care (CHSLD), however, is not obvious in the midst of a pandemic, because these living environments must be able to provide a “buffer zone” with the dedicated staff for 15 days after the arrival of a new resident.
The second wave
The CISSSO must also keep in mind that a second wave of COVID-19 may occur, which could require an increased need for beds in hospitals.
“We want to encourage the population to continue, as before, to turn to family physicians, pharmacists, and other resources” before going to the emergency department, insists Ms. Cloutier. Even in the case of patients who present to the emergency are offered an appointment in a clinic, “people don’t want to always” be reoriented so and prefer to stay in a hospital.
During the day of Sunday, 38 patients have been redirected after they have gone to the yard of one of the emergencies of the CISSSO, while 58 patients had left the scene before being taken care of by a doctor.
Efforts are also made on the side of the support, and the admission of patients with mental health problems. Monday morning, 12 of the 28 patients on a stretcher to the emergency room of the Hospital de Gatineau, were for a mental health problem.
The CISSSO living with a certain “fear” to see the occupancy rate of its emergency skyrocket, admits Marie-Eve Cloutier. “But I don’t want to worry the population, she says. This is why we really works all together to avoid the situation returns as before.”
Even if the emergency did not in theory “never” limit ” on the number of patients that can be found there simultaneously, the CISSSO is aware that, from a certain threshold, the situation becomes “difficult manageable” for the staff and the doctors who work there. The organization is to remind the population that”we have to keep the emergency department for urgent cases”.
Despite the pandemic, which continues to be present, the CISSSO ensures, however, that “the people are not in danger by coming to the hospital.”