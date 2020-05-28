Déconfinement of the palace of justice in Québec
28 may 2020
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
All courthouses in Quebec will re-open more widely their doors as of Monday the 1st of June. Justice is to be exercised often in formula hybrid, in both virtual and “real”.
After two and a half months of service reduced to a minimum due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the Court of Québec announces a recovery “gradual and constant progression” of judicial services. The minister of Justice Sonia Lebel was formalized in a press briefing this afternoon.
The pace of this recovery, however, is dependent on two factors, wrote the Court of Québec in its press release: the collective obligation to obey the instructions of public health, which could vary depending on the epidemiological situation of a region and the impact of the pandemic on the availability of the staff of judicial services.
The employees of the palace of justice, largely in telework since mid-march, will gradually return to their offices. It aims to reach about 60% of the workforce in August.
Now, the judges will deal only with emergencies. All records are likely to be treated, but in order of priority. The trial, which had already started will be the first to be resumed, but several other types of procedures can be performed either by virtual or “real”, or with a mixture of the two.
The ways of doing this vary enormously depending on whether a case is treated in civil division, in the criminal chamber, in the room of the youth in criminal court or small claims.
The judicial authorities have planned several ways to ensure that all adhere to the rules of social distancing. For example, in Québec, the defendants present in the courtroom at fort volume according to an alphabetical order: all the names from A to F at a specific time and the other time slots.