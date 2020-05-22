Déconfinement on the North Shore: to raise awareness of the guidelines
At Baie-Comeau, the City has a squad COVID-19. Two municipal employees are therefore responsible mainly to make awareness among citizens and traders.
May 21, 2020 20h59
Updated at 21: 19
Steeve Paradis
The Sun
BAIE-COMEAU — The integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Côte-Nord endorses the efforts of municipalities to assist in the observance of the safety instructions in this age of déconfinement and reopening of businesses and enterprises. It encourages, however, not coercion.
At Baie-Comeau, the City has a squad COVID-19. Two municipal employees are therefore responsible mainly to make awareness among citizens and traders. This squad also has the power to give tickets, and offence to the people who refuse to comply with the sanitary measures in public places.
“We encounter the elect on a weekly basis and asked them to help us (awareness),” said the deputy director general of the CISSS, Dyane Benoît, stressing that the collaboration is at the appointment. “The initiatives are different from one municipality to the other, we are going to leave the self-employed”, she added.
“It relies on the common sense of the people. What we want to primarily avoid, it is of the greatest rallies,” added the medical officer of health, Dr. Stéphane Trépanier. “The awareness of the municipalities, it is perfect, but not necessarily a coercive approach.”
The CISSS will also initiate soon an awareness campaign to remind even the respect of the distancing physical, the washing of hands and the port of the cover faces in public. “We have seen a loosening of the enforcement of measures”, did not fail to point to Mrs. Benedict. Moreover, it is in particular by reason of such non-compliance observed measures that the regional direction of public health was pushed back to may 31, the opening of the North Shore.
Speaking of the may 31, dr. Trépanier has insured that the North Shore would be quite open to this date and that there will be no further delay, unless the circumstances are exceptional. For the opening of the Basse-Côte-Nord, whose opening date is still not stopped, it is not impossible that it reopens on 31 may, has supported the medical council. The reflection is still going on.
Since several days already, the number of positive cases to the COVID-19 is stable 114 in the region. Of this number, 112 people are considered to be restored. “We have a virus that is circulating much less. You have reached a certain plateau,” said dr. Trépanier.