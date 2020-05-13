Déconfinement: the private sector firm McKinsey has hit 1.7 million

| May 13, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Déconfinement: la firme privée McKinsey a touché 1,7 million

Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault.


The negotiated contract granted by the government Legault is disliked by elected representatives and experts.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *