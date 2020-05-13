Déconfinement: the private sector firm McKinsey has hit 1.7 million
May 13, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault.
The negotiated contract granted by the government Legault is disliked by elected representatives and experts.
The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.
You must have an account to take advantage of it.
Create an account
?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.